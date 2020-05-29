We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two players on next year’s Creighton roster live on the other side of the world, while the other 13 are spread out across seven different states in the Midwest and South.

And it’s unclear when they’ll all meet up again.

The CU campus is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA recently ruled Division I athletes can begin participating in voluntary workouts beginning Monday, but Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen confirmed this week there are no immediate plans to bring Bluejay athletes back on campus.

That could change eventually. The situation’s fluid, Rasmussen said. Preliminary discussions have taken place across the league to resume athletic activities. But nothing concrete yet.

“The decisions we make must reinforce the steadfast commitment we have to the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, in addition to the health and safety of our coaches, staff and supporters,” Rasmussen said.

What that might mean for Creighton’s highest profile squad — men’s basketball — is that the Jays could miss out on team lifting sessions, conditioning exercises and on-court drill work. They would normally get eight hours with the coaching staff per week in June and July.

The priorities change in the middle of a pandemic, though, according to coach Greg McDermott.

He’s told the CU players to do their best to stay active. But basketball does not have to be the top priority right now.

“Some guys have access to a full weight room and a trainer they’ve worked with in the past,” he said by phone this week. “They’re getting more done than the guys who don’t have any access — the guys who are trying to do push-ups and sit-ups and pull-ups at home the best they can. Every situation’s different. But it’s kind of been put on the back burner because the first thing you want to make sure is that everybody’s safe.”

It could be a long summer. Staying motivated shouldn’t be a problem for this group, though, according to McDermott.

CU earned a share of the Big East regular-season title and finished No. 7 in the final AP Top 25 poll in March. But it didn’t get a chance to make an NCAA tournament run. So this team still has things to prove.

“Our situation, where we return a fair amount, these guys understand the work that it took to get us to the point where we were at last year,” McDermott said. “If we want to do that again, it’s going to take the same kind of effort. I’m not concerned, with the returners in particular, that they’ll do what’s necessary on their own.”