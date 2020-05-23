Eddie Sutton, the Hall of Fame basketball coach who led three teams to the Final Four and was the first coach to take four schools to the NCAA Tournament, died Saturday. He was 84.
Sutton’s family said in a statement he died of natural causes at home in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area, surrounded by his three sons and their families. His wife, Patsy, died in 2013.
“Dad and Mom treated their players like family and always shared the belief that his teachings went beyond the basketball court,” the family wrote. “He cherished the time he spent at every school and appreciated the support of their loyal fans. He believed the deserved so much credit in the success of his programs.”
Sutton’s first Division I head coaching job was at Creighton as he led the Bluejays from 1969 to 1974. He was inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997.
The Bluejays went 82-50 in his five seasons as Sutton also served as CU’s athletic director.
Sutton’s best season with the Bluejays was in 1973-74, when it went 23-7 and won a pair of games in the NCAA tournament.
It was announced last month that Sutton would be a part of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class.
Sutton ranks 11th on Division I’s all-time wins list with an 806-329 record in 37 seasons. He coached Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State after Creighton.
“Eddie Sutton is one of the best coaches in the history of college basketball and is very deserving of a sport in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said after Sutton’s selection.
Sutton is the fifth person with Creighton ties who will be enshrined into the hall, joining Arthur Schabinger, Ed Hickey, Willis Reed and Bill Fitch.
