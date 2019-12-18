Junior Ty-Shon Alexander celebrates with teammates after Creighton secured an 83-73 win over Oklahoma Tuesday at the CHI Health Center. Alexander finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He now leads the team at 6.5 rebounds per game.
There were times last year when you could figure out what kind of shooting night Ty-Shon Alexander was having just by examining his body language.
That didn't sit well with Alexander when he reviewed game clips.
So one of his offseason goals was to find additional ways to impact the game. That way, if the shots weren’t falling, he’d still be engaged and energized because he’d be helping to set the tone — even without the ball in his hands.
“I want to be a good role model for everyone else,” Alexander said back in September. “If you’re having a bad day shooting, then do something else. Get another teammate a shot. Or go to the hole. And keep defending no matter what.”
Oh, and crash the glass.
Alexander has made rebounding a focus, and the results are showing.
He is Creighton’s top rebounder (6.5 boards per game) — and he’s the No. 1 rebounding guard in the Big East (ninth overall). He’s averaging 5.9 defensive rebounds per game, which is third-best among all players in the conference.
Alexander had just one game with 10 or more boards in his first two seasons at Creighton. This year? He’s done it twice already — during Creighton’s two biggest wins (Texas Tech and Oklahoma).
That’s exactly what the Jays need from him, according to McDermott.
“We’ve got to block out and we’ve got to gang rebound,” McDermott said. “(Alexander’s) rebounds are way up from a year ago. He’s taken that to heart. On a lot of teams, Ty-Shon’s maybe a two or three rebound a game guy. On our team, he’s got to be six or seven.”
Alexander also ranks fourth in the Big East in scoring (and second on CU’s team) at 17.3 points per game.
Other notes from CU’s 83-73 win over Oklahoma Tuesday:
» There’s plenty for Denzel Mahoney to learn. He had 14 points in his Creighton debut Tuesday. But his teammates now have to adjust, too. McDermott talked about that after the game.
“It’s going to take our guys a while," McDermott said, "because you add a guy like Denzel who’s a good scorer. Well, if he takes nine or 10 shots, that’s shots those other guys aren’t getting. So now all of a sudden, a guy gets the ball and it’s like, ‘I haven’t shot it in a while, I’m going to go try to do something.’ We just have to get used to it.”
» It became more of a halfcourt game after halftime — which revealed some dissonance within CU’s five-guard lineup. The Jays just haven’t had as many reps without a center on the floor. They averaged 0.84 points per possession when Christian Bishop was sidelined after halftime (with Mahoney or Damien Jefferson at the 5).
But when Bishop was in the game? Their efficiency nearly doubled to 1.62 points per possession.
» The Jays took some risks defensively to provide help against Oklahoma’s top scoring options. But to pack the paint, they ended up surrendering in-rhythm jump shots to Jamal Bieniemy and De’Vion Harmon. Those two combined to go 1 of 15 from the floor.
Said McDermott: “We were sagging off some guys and plugging up some driving lanes. … We had to bring some help. The guys were pretty locked into that. Fortunately the guys we helped off didn’t make shots.”
» Kelvin Jones (foot) was still a little gimpy Tuesday so the CU coaches were hesitant to use him against Oklahoma’s agile forwards. According to McDermott, the plan was to play Jones when the Sooners went big. But OU only tried that bigger lineup for two minutes. So Jones only played two minutes.
» Coming into Tuesday’s game, the McDermott-led Jays had a 6-33 record in games when they shot less than 40% from the floor. They made just 36.8% of their shots Tuesday. But they won.
CU also defeated Marquette toward the end of last season despite shooting 39.6% from the field. Prior to that victory, the last time Creighton won a game with a shooting percentage under 40% came in 2014.
