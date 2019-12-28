Davion Mintz will not be returning to the court this season

Without Mintz, the Jays (11-2) will likely settle into an eight-man rotation – presuming senior grad transfer Kelvin Jones is healthy enough to play through a foot injury.

Creighton senior guard Davion Mintz will not be returning to the court this season for the Jays. He plans to use his available redshirt year.

CU coach Greg McDermott relayed the news to the team after Creighton’s 91-54 victory over NAIA Midland Saturday night. When McDermott addressed reporters about Mintz’s decision in his postgame press conference, he indicated that this has been discussed internally for some time.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with him, with his family,” McDermott said. “He’s had a lot of conversations with his family. He’s thought about it long and hard. The reality of it is, you only get one senior season.”

Mintz, who’s been a starter for 2 ½ seasons at CU, has not played this year. He suffered a high ankle sprain late in the preseason. He returned to practice a few weeks ago, but has been unable to work his way back to full strength.

"It’s obvious he’s not close to being back to his old self," McDermott said.

Without Mintz, the Jays (11-2) will likely settle into an eight-man rotation – presuming senior grad transfer Kelvin Jones is healthy enough to play through a foot injury. Jones would have logged minutes Saturday if it were a conference game, according to McDermott.

CU did get transfer Denzel Mahoney eligible last week. But until a few weeks ago, it was also planning on adding the playmaking ability and the experience of a veteran like Mintz.

Mintz averaged 9.7 points per game as a junior, while also emerging as Creighton’s top perimeter defender. He’s produced a 1.77 assist-to-turnover rate in his three years at CU.

But ultimately, it became evident this month that Mintz wasn’t yet healthy. He was unsure when he'd regain his form again. So he’ll use this year to recover, and maintain one final season of eligibility.

“I 100% support what he’s decided to do,” McDermott said. “I understand the reasons for it. And I’m hopeful that it heals up great and that he has a great senior season when that time comes.”

Mintz will continue to practice as a member of Creighton’s scout team.

