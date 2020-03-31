Creighton freshman Jalen Windham has entered the transfer portal. He confirmed it in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Indianapolis played in 16 games and averaged 2.6 points per contest during his first year with the Jays. He spent much of the season working on the scout team.

Windham was a late addition to CU’s 2019 recruiting class, picking Creighton in the spring of his senior year of high school. He originally signed with Georgia State, but after a coaching change, he reopened his recruitment.

Now he’ll be looking for a new landing spot as a transfer. Travis Branham, a 247 Sports contributor, was the first to report the news Tuesday.

Windham thanked the Creighton coaches, his teammates and the Bluejay fans in a tweet Tuesday while also acknowledging that he did indeed plan to enter the transfer portal.

The NCAA is considering a rule change that would allow for immediate eligibility for first-time transfers in basketball.

Without Windham in the fold, Creighton will now have two open scholarships for the 2020-21 squad. The Jays are already adding freshman-to-be Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot prospect from St. Louis. They’re reportedly one of six finalists for 2020 guard Kerwin Walton. They’re also actively pursuing possible additions through the transfer market.

CU previously had just two scholarship players transfer during the past four offseasons (Kobe Paras in 2017 and Ronnie Harrell in 2018). Windham is the third.

