The Creighton Bluejays completed an improbable comeback to grab a 57-54 win over Northern Iowa at D.J. Sokol Arena.

The Bluejays trailed by as many as nine points at 54-45 with 3:07 left in the game but outscored the Panthers 12-0 down the stretch.

Tatum Rembao tied it at 54-54 when she stole the ball from UNI's Kam Finley and converted it into a layup with 48 seconds left.

Rachael Saunders gave the Jays a 55-54 lead when she sank a free throw with six seconds remaining in the game.

Jaylyn Agnew led the Jays with 16 points, while Saunders and Temi Carda added 14 points each.

The Bluejays improved to 7-2 with the win.

