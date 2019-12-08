The Creighton Bluejays completed an improbable comeback to grab a 57-54 win over Northern Iowa at D.J. Sokol Arena.
The Bluejays trailed by as many as nine points at 54-45 with 3:07 left in the game but outscored the Panthers 12-0 down the stretch.
Tatum Rembao tied it at 54-54 when she stole the ball from UNI's Kam Finley and converted it into a layup with 48 seconds left.
Rachael Saunders gave the Jays a 55-54 lead when she sank a free throw with six seconds remaining in the game.
Jaylyn Agnew led the Jays with 16 points, while Saunders and Temi Carda added 14 points each.
The Bluejays improved to 7-2 with the win.
Hometown: Andover, Kansas
Hometown: Papillion, Nebraska
Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota High school: Lakeville North
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska High school: Lincoln Christian
Hometown: Peoria, Illinois
High school: Interstate 35
Hometown: Burnsville, Minnesota High School: Apple Valley
Hometown: Urbandale, Iowa
Hometown: Loveland, Colorado
Hometown: Iowa City, Iowa High school: Iowa City West
Hometown: Guston, Kentucky High school: Meade County
