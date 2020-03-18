Creighton

Creighton got to celebrate a Big East championship in Omaha, but days later the rest of the season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Creighton finished the 2019-20 season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll, the highest end-of-year ranking in program history.

The final edition of the poll was released Wednesday.

The Jays (24-7) won a share of their first Big East title when they defeated Seton Hall 77-60 at the CHI Health Center on March 7. They won 11 of their final 13 games.

The last time CU ended the season in the AP Top 25 was six years ago. The Jays were No. 16 when they entered the NCAA tournament that season. The highest they’ve ever finished in the AP poll was No. 15 in 2003.

This year's Creighton squad never got a chance to play in the NCAA tournament. The Jays were projected to be a high seed, but the college basketball postseason was canceled last week due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two days after beating the Pirates, Creighton rose to No. 7 in the AP poll, matching the highest ranking in program history.

CU remained at No. 7 in the final poll. The other Big East teams ranked Wednesday: No. 10 Villanova, No. 15 Seton Hall and No. 23 Butler. Providence received the third-most votes among unranked teams.

The Jays defeated a school-record six ranked teams during the season. They finished with a 17-1 home record.

Coach Greg McDermott was named Big East coach of the year. Junior Ty-Shon Alexander earned a spot on the All-Big East first team and sophomore Marcus Zegarowski was named to the second team. Junior Denzel Mahoney was the league’s sixth man of the year.

Photos: Creighton faces Seton Hall with Big East crown on the line

