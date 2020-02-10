A defeat at Providence last week did not knock Creighton out of the AP Top 25 rankings, but the Jays dropped two spots to No. 23.
CU, ranked No. 21 last week, wasn't able to immediately carry over the momentum gained from a road win at then-No. 8 Villanova on Feb. 1. The Jays went 1-1 last week. They suffered a 73-56 road loss to the Friars before rebounding with a 94-82 home win over St. John's.
But Creighton received enough votes to retain its top-25 designation — for at least one more week.
More challenges are ahead. Three of CU's next four games will be against teams currently ranked in the AP poll. Here's Creighton's upcoming schedule:
» Wednesday at No. 10 Seton Hall
» Saturday vs. DePaul
» Feb. 18 at No. 18 Marquette
» Feb. 23 vs. No. 19 Butler
The fifth Big East team ranked this week is No. 15 Villanova, which lost a home game to the first-place Pirates on Saturday.
This week marks the first time since before the Big East reconfiguration seven years ago that the conference has five teams ranked at the same time. No other league has more than four teams ranked this week.
The Jays (18-6, 7-4) are in a three-way tie for second place in the Big East standings. But they are still three games back of Seton Hall (18-5, 10-1).
CU also checked in at No. 24 in the NET rankings Monday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander scores against St. John's Damien Sears.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
