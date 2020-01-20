The Jays earned the No. 25 spot in last week’s Associated Press poll, marking the first time they’d been ranked in two years. But they fell out of the Top 25 Monday.
Creighton lost at Georgetown 83-80 Wednesday before rallying late to defeat Providence 78-74 Saturday. The 1-1 showing wasn’t enough for CU to retain its spot within the writers’ weekly poll.
Creighton is still receiving votes, the equivalent of No. 38 in the poll after all the ballots were tallied.
But the Jays apparently have more to prove. They’ll play at DePaul on Wednesday before hosting Xavier on Sunday.
Other ranked teams in the Big East: No. 9 Villanova, No. 10 Seton Hall and No. 13 Butler. Marquette and CU were the only other league teams receiving votes.
The Jays checked in at No. 33 in the selection committee’s NET rankings Monday. They’re tied with the Golden Eagles for fifth place in the Big East standings.
