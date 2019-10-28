Creighton moved up one spot in the coaches poll for the third straight week. The Jays are now ranked No. 9.

CU landed at No. 11 two weeks ago and No. 10 last week. After sweeping Providence twice last weekend, Creighton rose again in the latest rankings, which were released Monday afternoon.

The Jays (17-3, 10-0) have won 12 consecutive matches. They’ve equaled the best start through 20 games in program history. They’re also ranked No. 20 in the RPI.

Baylor, one of the three teams that has defeated CU this year, suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday and subsequently fell out of the top spot in this week’s coaches poll. Texas, which beat the Bears, moved to No. 1. Pittsburgh is No. 2, followed by Baylor, Wisconsin and Stanford. Nebraska is No. 8.

Creighton won’t play another ranked team until it hosts No. 10 Marquette on Nov. 22.

The Jays return to action this weekend when they face St. John’s at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Sokol Arena. They’ll have a home match against Seton Hall at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Photos: Meet the 2019 Creighton volleyball team

1 of 14

