...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:45 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26.0 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
VOLLEYBALL
Creighton continues climb up college volleyball rankings
Creighton moved up one spot in the coaches poll for the third straight week. The Jays are now ranked No. 9.
CU landed at No. 11 two weeks ago and No. 10 last week. After sweeping Providence twice last weekend, Creighton rose again in the latest rankings, which were released Monday afternoon.
The Jays (17-3, 10-0) have won 12 consecutive matches. They’ve equaled the best start through 20 games in program history. They’re also ranked No. 20 in the RPI.
Baylor, one of the three teams that has defeated CU this year, suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday and subsequently fell out of the top spot in this week’s coaches poll. Texas, which beat the Bears, moved to No. 1. Pittsburgh is No. 2, followed by Baylor, Wisconsin and Stanford. Nebraska is No. 8.
Creighton won’t play another ranked team until it hosts No. 10 Marquette on Nov. 22.
The Jays return to action this weekend when they face St. John’s at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Sokol Arena. They’ll have a home match against Seton Hall at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
