Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott said Sunday that a hiring a new assistant to replace Preston Murphy would happen “if I can find the right person that’s either available or willing to leave the situation they’re in at this stage in the season.”
Creighton coach Greg McDermott said Sunday that he will attempt to hire a third assistant before the end of the season, so long as it’s the right fit.
It was just three days ago that CU announced Preston Murphy's resignation. Murphy was placed on administrative leave back in March for his alleged role in the college hoops bribery scandal.
Yet during the past eight months, Creighton officials never did rule out the possibility that Murphy could someday return, pending an eventual assessment from the NCAA enforcement staff. So the Jays have been operating with two full-time assistants (not three) — Steve Merfeld, assistant to the head coach, temporarily took on some additional duties as well.
Now, though, a permanent spot on the Creighton bench is officially open. And it’s a vacancy that McDermott is working to fill as soon as he can. McDermott indicated that he already has a couple of candidates that he’s targeting.
McDermott said Sunday that a hiring would happen “if I can find the right person that’s either available or willing to leave the situation they’re in at this stage in the season.”
It marks the third time in three years that McDermott’s entered into a coaching search for a new assistant.
He hired Alan Huss in 2017 to replace Steve Lutz (same position at Purdue). Darian DeVries left CU in 2018 (head coach at Drake), and McDermott hired Paul Lusk.
But the timing makes this particular hiring process rather unconventional. Coaching changes in college basketball typically take place in April. The 2019-20 regular season began almost three weeks ago. The early signing period closed Wednesday.
Meet the 2019-20 Creighton men's basketball team
Ty-Shon Alexander
Mitch Ballock
Christian Bishop
Jett Canfield
Jacob Epperson
Damien Jefferson
Antwann Jones
Kelvin Jones
Denzel Mahoney
Davion Mintz
Shereef Mitchell
Jordan Scurry
Jalen Windham
Marcus Zegarowski
Nic Zeil
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Who is going to replace Greg McDermott? Wasn't Coach on many long phone calls with Dawkins? Did Creighton offer a recruit 100 thousand dollars to attend?
And a coach got fired for giving Dawkins a bunch of money?
After the NCAA investigation does McDermott have to go?
What about AD Rasmussen? Does he get to continue on his job and be a NCAA big shot?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.