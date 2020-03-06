Creighton coach Greg McDermott named a semifinalist for the Naismith Award

Creighton coach Greg McDermott earned his 500th career win as a Division I coach on Jan. 11.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton coach Greg McDermott was named one of the 10 semifinalists for the 2020 Naismith coach of the year award, released Friday.

The finalists for the award will be revealed on March 18, and the winner will be announced on April 5.

McDermott, the only Big East coach on the list, has led the Jays to a No. 11 ranking in the latest AP Top 25. After being picked to finish seventh in the Big East before the season, Creighton will play for a share of the conference title against No. 8 Seton Hall on Saturday.

CU (21-8, 13-4) is the only team in the country with three Top 25 road wins this season and is No. 12 in the NET rankings.

The other semifinalists are: John Calipari (Kentucky), Patrick Chambers (Penn State), Scott Drew (Baylor), Brian Dutcher (San Diego State), Mark Few (Gonzaga), Anthony Grant (Dayton), Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Bruce Pearl (Auburn), Mark Pope (BYU).

