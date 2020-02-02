Junior Mitch Ballock said after the Jays’ 76-61 win over No. 8 Villanova that he thought Creighton played its best defense of the season during the game’s first 10 minutes. CU gave up just eight points in that span.
But Creighton was just as stingy down the stretch, too.
The Wildcats scored on five of their final 20 possessions of the game. They managed 11 points during the last nine minutes — shooting 3 of 16 from the floor while committing three turnovers. During that stretch, Creighton out-scored Villanova 22-11.
“Our guys locked in, got to some shooters … and fought on the glass,” coach Greg McDermott said.
But how exactly did the Jays get it done defensively? Here are three reasons:
1. They made it tough at the rim.
Creighton doesn’t have a shot-blocker (although Kelvin Jones did stuff one on a putback attempt with seven minutes left). But mostly, the Jays used proper positioning and high hands to at least bother the Wildcats up close.
Junior Ty-Shon Alexander was especially good here. He was isolated three different times late against Saddiq Bey, who attacked off the dribble and tried to use his strength to create space inside. Alexander held his ground. He later forced a miss from Collin Gillespie, too. There were a couple instances when CU did get beat off the dribble, but a help-side defender rotated over to make the finish a little more difficult.
Villanova was 2 of 10 on 2-point shots during crunch time.
2. They played with some toughness.
There were 15 rebounding opportunities on the Wildcats’ end in the final nine minutes. Creighton, despite being out-sized, grabbed a defensive rebound on 12 of those. And it wasn’t just one guy. All five players on the floor were involved and active on the glass.
A couple notable moments of grit: Denzel Mahoney slapping the ball away from a Villanova player who had nearly secured an offensive board AND Marcus Zegarowski hitting the floor for a loose ball (after Mitch Ballock deflected a pass away).
3. They were a little fortunate.
As solid as the Jays played defensively late, they did give up some open looks. Villanova just didn’t hit them.
For instance, CU switched to a 1-3-1 zone for three possessions with about nine minutes left. Gillespie missed a pullup 3-pointer and then failed to convert the front-end of a one-and-one, and Bey’s catch-and-shoot 3-pointer rattled in and out. Those are the Wildcats' two best shooters. And they were open. But they missed.
That’s how it goes sometimes. In the first meeting between these two teams, Creighton was distraught afterward because its players felt they had some quality looks that they weren’t able to make. Villanova can relate now, after Saturday.
A few other observations from the game are below:
>> McDermott’s drawn up some clever out-of-bounds plays this year, and he did it again after a timeout late in Saturday’s game. Just above the left block, Alexander curled behind Ballock and around his left shoulder before cutting across his chest. Ballock immediately sprinted to the left corner — with Mahoney screening Ballock’s defender just enough to get space. Ballock still had to make a contested 3-pointer. But he knocked it down and put Creighton ahead 66-57 with just over three minutes left.
🤯 𝘸𝘶𝘵 pic.twitter.com/53z8xaOEWJ— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 1, 2020
>> Mahoney scored a season-high 21 points Saturday, often taking advantage of mismatches in isolation situations. That was by design, according to McDermott. Since Villanova was clinging to shooters, there was room for Mahoney to operate inside. “With his physical strength and length, he can make some things happen,” McDermott said. “He brings a calming effect to our team.”
>> CU finished plus-four on the boards. It’s the first time in five years that the Jays have out-rebounded Villanova.
>> McDermott didn’t seem to think after the game that Creighton’s guards had THAT many better looks from 3-point range Saturday (11 of 22) than they did in the first meeting against Villanova (3 of 14). They just made more, including a few tough ones, McDermott said.
But clearly, they did attempt eight more 3-pointers Saturday — what was likely a result of their ability to push pace after long rebounds and turnovers, and then find shooters before Villanova's defenders could match up. CU was credited with 17 fastbreak points Saturday. Nine of those came off long-range jumpers behind the arc. The Jays had just four fastbreak points on Jan. 7.
𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄-𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐓— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 1, 2020
Ty-Shon goes 🔙-to-🔙-to-🔙 from behind the arc!#GoJays pic.twitter.com/NyifwB3Lza
>> Villanova’s 54-5 in home games against league competition since the Big East’s reconstruction. Creighton’s the only team to beat the Wildcats twice in Philadelphia. The Jays are 2-1 against Villanova inside the Wells Fargo Center.
>> Creighton rose to No. 14 in the NET rankings Sunday morning. That’s the highest the Jays have been this season. They’re 10-5 against teams ranked in the top 80 of the NET.
