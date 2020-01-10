Creighton didn’t play its best Sunday against No. 15 DePaul, yet it was still in position to defeat the Big East’s first-place team.

The Jays (11-4, 3-1) held a lead in the fourth quarter and had a chance to win in the closing moments before falling 74-71 to the Blue Demons (13-2, 3-0). It was a disappointing finish, certainly.

But the near-upset can serve as motivation, too.

The way players look at Sunday's game, especially now that the sting of defeat has dissipated, is that there’s more evidence they can evolve into the team they hope to be — with just a few more tweaks and improvements.

“That can give you a boost of confidence, knowing that you’re getting there,” senior Jaylyn Agnew said. “Knowing that we were competing right to the very last second is very promising.”

The Jays will try to keep progressing when they play Providence (9-7, 0-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday at D.J. Sokol Arena. The Friars have averaged just 54.8 points per game in conference play.

Saturday’s game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Creighton is one of three teams tied for second place in the Big East standings.

