...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES.
WINDS GUSTING OVER 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
BASKETBALL
Creighton can break three-way tie for second in Big East against Providence on Saturday
Creighton didn’t play its best Sunday against No. 15 DePaul, yet it was still in position to defeat the Big East’s first-place team.
The Jays (11-4, 3-1) held a lead in the fourth quarter and had a chance to win in the closing moments before falling 74-71 to the Blue Demons (13-2, 3-0). It was a disappointing finish, certainly.
But the near-upset can serve as motivation, too.
The way players look at Sunday's game, especially now that the sting of defeat has dissipated, is that there’s more evidence they can evolve into the team they hope to be — with just a few more tweaks and improvements.
“That can give you a boost of confidence, knowing that you’re getting there,” senior Jaylyn Agnew said. “Knowing that we were competing right to the very last second is very promising.”
The Jays will try to keep progressing when they play Providence (9-7, 0-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday at D.J. Sokol Arena. The Friars have averaged just 54.8 points per game in conference play.
Saturday’s game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Creighton is one of three teams tied for second place in the Big East standings.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
