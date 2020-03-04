As Selection Sunday draws closer, The World-Herald will be tracking where the Jays might be headed when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on March 15.

A loss at St. John's caused only a slight drop for Creighton in the latest AP Top 25, as well as the bracket projections.

Bracket Matrix, which has compiled over 100 brackets to calculate the average seed for each team, has CU listed as a No. 3 seed with an average of 3.07. According to Bracket Matrix, Creighton's highest projected seed is a No. 2 on 16 brackets and its lowest projected seed is a No. 4 on 24 brackets.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Creighton is listed as a No. 4 seed in the West region and would face No. 13 Vermont in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 5 Iowa-No. 12 Wichita State/Utah State.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 North Carolina A&T/Robert Morris, No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 9 Virginia; No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Radford, No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Providence.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Creighton is listed as the No. 20 overall team in his Power 36 rankings

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Creighton is listed as a No. 3 seed in the South region and would face No. 14 North Texas in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 6 West Virginia-No. 11 UCLA.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Robert Morris/North Carolina Central, No. 8 Arizona vs. No. 9 LSU; No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Radford, No. 8 Xavier vs. No. 9 Arizona State.

Dave Ommen

Creighton is listed as a No. 3 seed in the West region and would face No. 14 New Mexico State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 6 Colorado-No. 11 East Tennessee State.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 North Carolina A&T/Robert Morris, No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Arizona State; No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 14 North Dakota State, No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 UCLA.

WatchStadium's Tim Krueger

Creighton is listed as a No. 3 seed in the West region and would face No. 14 New Mexico State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 6 BYU-No. 11 Rutgers/Wichita State.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M/North Carolina Central, No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 9 USC; No. 4 Aubrun vs. No. 13 Akron, No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 12 Stanford/Richmond.

Fox College Hoops' Mike DeCourcy

Creighton is listed as a No. 3 seed in the West region and would face No. 14 UC Irvine in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 6 Iowa-No. 11 USC.

