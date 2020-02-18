As Selection Sunday draws closer, The World-Herald will be tracking where the Jays might be headed when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on March 15.

Creighton moved up in the AP poll following an upset win over then No. 10 Seton Hall, as part of a three-game winning streak. CU's NCAA tournament resumé is also on the rise with the Jays becoming a popular pick as a No. 3 seed for March Madness.

Bracket Matrix, which compiles nearly 100 brackets to calculate the average seed for each team, has CU listed as a No. 4 seed with an average of 3.98. According to Bracket Matrix, Creighton's highest projected seed is a No. 3 on 24 brackets and its lowest projected seed is a No. 7 on one bracket.

* * *

ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Creighton is listed as a No. 4 seed in the South region and would face No. 13 Stephen F. Austin in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face advance to face No. 5 Colorado-No. 12 Utah State/East Tennessee State winner.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Saint Peter's/Norfolk State winner, No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Saint Mary's; No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Austin Peay, No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Rhode Island.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Creighton is listed as the No. 12 overall team in his Power 36 rankings

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Creighton is listed as a No. 3 seed in the West region and would face No. 14 North Texas in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 6 Ohio State-No. 11 Utah State.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State-Robert Morris winner, No. 8 Xavier vs. No. 9 Saint Mary's; No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 13 Yale, No. 5 Butler vs. No. 12 East Tennessee State.

Dave Ommen

Creighton is listed as a No. 3 seed in the South region and would face No. 14 New Mexico State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 6 Ohio State-No. 11 Virginia.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M/Robert Morris winner, No. 8 Houston vs. No. 9 Saint Mary's; No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 13 Vermont, No. 5 Butler vs. No. 12 Utah State/Richmond winner.

WatchStadium's Tim Krueger

Creighton is listed as a No. 4 seed in the South region and would face No. 13 Hofstra in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 5 Colorado-No. 12 Yale.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Saint Peter's/Robert Morris winner, No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Rhode Island; No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 North Texas, No. 5 Butler vs. No. 12 East Tennessee State.

Fox College Hoops' Mike DeCourcy

Creighton is listed as a No. 4 seed in the Midwest region and would face No. 13 Akron in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 5 Iowa-No. 12 Yale.

