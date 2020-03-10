As Selection Sunday draws closer, The World-Herald will be tracking where the Jays might be headed when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on March 15.

Bracket Matrix, which has compiled over 100 brackets to calculate the average seed for each team, has CU listed as a No. 2 seed with an average of 2.43. So how do the Jays compare to the other potential No. 2 seeds? Let's take a look at each.

Creighton

Record: 24-7, 13-5 Big East

Key wins: Texas Tech, at Villanova, at Seton Hall

Key losses: at Michigan, San Diego State, at St. John's

Conference tournament outlook: The Bluejays are the No. 1 seed in the Big East tournament and will play the winner of No. 8 Georgetown-No. 9 St. John's.

According to Bracket Matrix, Creighton's highest projected seed is a No. 2 and its lowest projected seed is a No. 3.

San Diego State

Record: 30-2, 17-1 Mountain West

Key wins: Creighton, Iowa, at BYU

Key losses: UNLV, Utah State

Conference tournament outlook: The Aztecs lost to Utah State in the Mountain West championship game.

According to Bracket Matrix, San Diego State's highest projected seed is a No. 1 and its lowest projected seed is a No. 4.

Florida State

Record: 26-5, 16-4 ACC

Key wins: Tennessee, Purdue, at Louisville

Key losses: at Pittsburgh, at Indiana, at Clemson

Conference tournament outlook: The Seminoles are the No. 1 seed and will face the winner of No. 8 Clemson-No. 9 Miami.

According to Bracket Matrix, Florida State's highest projected seed is a No. 1 and its lowest projected seed is a No. 3.

Villanova

Record: 24-7, 13-5 Big East

Key wins: Kansas, at Creighton, at Seton Hall

Key losses: at Butler, Providence, at Ohio State

Conference tournament outlook: The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of No. 7 Xavier-No. 10 DePaul.

According to Bracket Matrix, Villanova's highest projected seed is a No. 2 and its lowest projected seed is a No. 3.

Duke

Record: 25-6, 15-5 ACC

Key wins: Kansas, at Michigan State, Florida State

Key losses: Stephen F. Austin, at NC State, at Wake Forest

Conference tournament outlook: The Blue Devils are the No. 4 seed and will face the winner of No. 5 NC State-No. 12 Wake Forest/No. 13 Pitt.

According to Bracket Matrix, Duke's highest projected seed is a No. 1 and its lowest projected seed is a No. 4.

Michigan State

Record: 22-9, 14-6 Big Ten

Key wins: Michigan, at Penn State, Iowa

Key losses: Kentucky, Duke, at Indiana

Conference tournament outlook: The Spartans are the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of No. 7 Ohio State-No. 10 Purdue.

According to Bracket Matrix, Michigan State's highest projected seed is a No. 2 and its lowest projected seed is a No. 4.

Seton Hall

Record: 21-9, 13-5 Big East

Key wins: Maryland, at Villanova, Butler

Key losses: at Rutgers, Oregon, at Providence

Conference tournament outlook: The Pirates are the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Marquette.

According to Bracket Matrix, Seton Hall's highest projected seed is a No. 2 and its lowest projected seed is a No. 5.

Maryland

Record: 24-7, 14-6 Big Ten

Key wins: at Michigan State, Marquette, Purdue

Key losses: at Seton Hall, Michigan State, at Iowa

Conference tournament outlook: The Terrapins are the No. 3 seed and will face the winner of No. 6 Penn State-No. 11 Indiana/No. 14 Nebraska.

According to Bracket Matrix, Maryland's highest projected seed is a No. 2 and its lowest projected seed is a No. 4.

* * *

ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Creighton is listed as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest region and would face No. 15 Wright State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 7 West Virginia-No. 10 Utah State.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Winthrop, No. 8 Houston vs. No. 9 USC; No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Arkansas-Little Rock, No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Rutgers.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Creighton is listed as the No. 7 overall team in his Power 36 rankings

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Creighton is listed as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest region and would face No. 15 Wright State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 7 Michigan-No. 10 Utah State.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/Robert Morris, No. 8 Saint Mary's vs. No. 9 Arizona; No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 North Dakota State, No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Marquette.

Dave Ommen

Creighton is listed as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest region and would face No. 15 Arkansas-Little Rock in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 7 Illinois-No, 10 Utah State.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/Robert Morris, No. 8 Saint Mary's vs. No. 9 Houston; No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Yale, No. 5 Butler vs. No. 12 Liberty.

WatchStadium's Tim Krueger

Creighton is listed as a No. 3 seed in the South region and would face No. 14 UC Irvine in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 6 Penn State-No. 11 Utah State.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M/North Carolina Central, No. 8 Saint Mary's vs. No. 9 Rutgers; No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 13 Liberty, No. 5 Butler vs. No. 12 Akron.

Fox College Hoops' Mike DeCourcy

Creighton is listed as a No. 3 seed in the South region and would face No. 14 Wright State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would advance to face the winner of No. 6 Auburn-No. 11 Indiana.

