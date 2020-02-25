As Selection Sunday draws closer, The World-Herald will be tracking where the Jays might be headed when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on March 15.

Creighton is in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2017 and could earn the highest seed in program history. Most projections have the Jays as a No. 3 seed, with the Anteaters of UC Irvine being a popular opponent. CU has been a No. 3 seed once, and has never earned a No. 2 seed in March Madness.

Bracket Matrix, which compiles nearly 100 brackets to calculate the average seed for each team, has CU listed as a No. 3 seed with an average of 2.89. According to Bracket Matrix, Creighton's highest projected seed is a No. 2 on 23 brackets and its lowest projected seed is a No. 4 on 10 brackets.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Creighton is listed as a No. 3 seed in the West region and would face No. 14 New Mexico State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face advance to face the winner of No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Utah State.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 North Carolina A&T/St. Francis (Pa.), No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 9 Rhode Island; No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Radford, No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Arizona State.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Creighton is listed as the No. 11 overall team in his Power 36 rankings

The Jays are a No. 3 seed in the South region and would face No. 14 Wright State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Mississippi State.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Siena/St. Francis (Pa.), No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Rutgers; No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Austin Peay, No. 8 Houston vs. No. 9 Florida.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Creighton is listed as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest region and would face No. 14 UC Irvine in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 6 Michigan State vs. No. 11 Northern Iowa.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/St. Francis (Pa.), No. 8 Houston vs. No. 9 Xavier; No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 South Dakota State, No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Saint Mary's.

Dave Ommen

Creighton is listed as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest region and would face No. 14 South Dakota State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Oklahoma/USC.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Robert Morris/North Carolina A&T, No. 8 Arizona State vs. Florida; No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Yale, No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Liberty.

WatchStadium's Tim Krueger

Creighton is listed as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest region and would face No. 14 UC Irvine in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Utah State/Richmond.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Saint Peter's/Norfolk State, No. 8 Houston vs. No. 9 Virginia; No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Vermont, No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Providence/NC State.

Fox College Hoops' Mike DeCourcy

Creighton is listed as a No. 3 seed in the West region and would face No. 14 UC Irvine in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 6 Ohio State and No. 11 Northern Iowa.

