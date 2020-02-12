As Selection Sunday draws closer, The World-Herald will be tracking where the Jays might be headed when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on March 15.

Following a 1-1 week, Creighton is commonly projected to go to the South or West regions as a No. 5 seed, which could set up a second-round matchup against Oregon and Dana Altman, according to some prognosticators. The Ducks' average a No. 4 seed.

Bracket Matrix, which compiles nearly 100 brackets to calculate the average seed for each team, has CU listed as a No. 5 seed with an average of 5.27. According to Bracket Matrix, Creighton's highest projected seed is a No. 4 on eight brackets and its lowest projected seed is a No. 7 on one bracket.

* * *

ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in the West region and would face No. 11 Virginia in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 3 West Virginia-No. 14 Wright State.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/Robert Morris winner, No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Northern Iowa; No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 North Florida, No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Rhode Island.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Creighton is listed as a No. 4 seed in the South region and would face No. 13 North Texas in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 5 Kentucky-No. 12 Stephen F. Austin.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/Robert Morris winner, No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Xavier; No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 13 New Mexico State, No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Virginia/Arizona State winner.

Yahoo! Sports' Dave Ommen

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the West region and would face No. 12 Yale in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 4 Oregon-No. 13 New Mexico State.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Rider/Norfolk State winner, No. 8 Saint Mary's vs. No. 9 Purdue; No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Vermont, No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa.

WatchStadium's Tim Krueger

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the West region and would face No. 12 East Tennessee State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 4 Kentucky-No. 13 Stephen F. Austin.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Praire View A&M/North Carolina A&T winner, No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 USC; No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 North Texas, No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa.

Fox College Hoops' Mike DeCourcy

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the South region and would face No. 12 Stephen F. Austin in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 4 Penn State-No. 13 Liberty.

