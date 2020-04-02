...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM
BASKETBALL
Creighton basketball transfer tracker: The latest on potential additions to the Jays' roster
Creighton coach Greg McDermott has often said that he intends to reserve at least one scholarship spot for the transfer market each spring. There’s too much ready-made talent available to ignore.
Just consider the impact of a few recent CU transfers: Marcus Foster was a two-time All-Big East guard, Maurice Watson earned a second-team all-league spot as a junior and Denzel Mahoney was last season’s Big East sixth man of the year.
And even though it’s possible for the Jays’ 2020-21 roster to return all five starters (and 94% of their minutes) from the previous season, Creighton’s coaches are always preparing for the possibility of more attrition.
As it stands, Creighton has two open scholarships to fill.
Here are a few names to watch in the transfer portal:
Last updated: April 2
Trey Murphy III: The 6-foot-8 wing from Rice seems like an ideal fit as a stretch-4 option within CU’s offense. He’s rangy and springy. He doesn’t turn the ball over and he’s a willing passer. Plus, he can shoot — making 36.8% of his 3-pointers as a sophomore. Jake Weingarten, of StockRisers.com, reported that Murphy plans to take a virtual visit to Creighton (UConn and Iowa State, too). Murphy led the Owls in scoring last year at 13.7 points per game.
Aaron Estrada: The Jays are one of his three finalists, according to multiple reports. Estrada is also considering Oregon and Syracuse. The 6-foot-4 combo guard averaged 8.1 points and 1.9 assists during his freshman season at Saint Peter’s, numbers that were muted somewhat by the Peacocks’ reliance on an extra-large rotation (12 players averaged double-digit minutes). Still, Estrada was the MAAC rookie of the year. He scored more than 2,000 points at St. Benedict’s Prep in New Jersey. He definitely has potential.
DJ Carton: The playmaking point guard is a former four-star prospect from Bettendorf, Iowa, who dazzled early on in his freshman year at Ohio State (10.4 points per game, 3.0 assists per game, 40% from 3-point range). But he took a leave of absence from the Buckeye program to address mental health issues in January. He did not return to OSU. He'll assuredly have a case for an immediate eligibility waiver, which may make the situation at Creighton less appealing to him. But the Jays recruited him out of high school. So there is a pre-existing relationship.
Caleb Grill: He actually considered CU at this time last year. Grill, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from just outside Wichita, Kansas, emerged as a late recruiting target for multiple high-major schools in the region at the end of his senior season of high school. He visited Creighton before ultimately choosing Iowa State. Now, after one season with the Cyclones, he’s on the move again.
Other names to watch: Wichita State’s Jamarius Burton, UMass’ Sean East II and Rice’s Drew Peterson
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander holds the Big East Championship trophy after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Head Coach Greg McDermott have a moment on the court after winning the Big East regular championship against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson interrupts a TV interview with Creighton Greg McDermott after they defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
From left: Creighton's Jett Canfield, Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson celebrate their win over Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
John and Jackie Ayler from Eudora, Kansas got to the arena at 11 am before being allowed to their seats at noon to watch Creighton and Seton Hall warm up at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. They used to be neighbors with Mitch Ballock's family and drove up from Kansas to see him play.
Photos: Creighton faces Seton Hall with Big East crown on the line
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander holds the Big East Championship trophy after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Head Coach Greg McDermott have a moment on the court after winning the Big East regular championship against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson throws down a dunk against Seton Hall during their game on Saturday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander scores against Seton Hall during their game on Saturday.
Seton Hall's Myles Powell collides with Creighton's Kelvin Jones during their game on Saturday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock celebrates two-points against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Fans rush the court as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.
Fans celebrate as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.
Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili celebrates a first-half three pointed against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney shoots over Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a three-point basket over Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop and Marcus Zegarowski pressure Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight during their game on Saturday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson interrupts a TV interview with Creighton Greg McDermott after they defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney hugs Head Coach Greg McDermott after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates defeating Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson grabs a rebound against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Jordan Scurry celebrates the closing seconds against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones reacts to getting called for a flagrant foul against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili is held back by teammateShavar Reynolds after getting into shoving match against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
The Creighton bench celebrates a second half three-point basket against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Fans rush the court after Creighton defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. The mascot Billy Bluejay is standing on the hoop.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski sinks a three point basket in front of Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight in the second half at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski celebrates a second half three pointer against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander is greeted by Marcus Zegarowski after hitting a three pointer against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Creighton's bench does a little dancing late against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates a play against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Fans celebrate with players after Creighton defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Creighton players hoist the trophy after claiming the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
A new banner is lowered at CHI Health Center after Creighton defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates while cutting the net after the Bluejays beat Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock cuts down the net after the Bluejays defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott holds up the net after the Bluejays defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
From left: Creighton's Jett Canfield, Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson celebrate their win over Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs a rebound in front of Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones gets tangled up with Seton Hall's Romaro Gill while Gill was trying to dunk the ball at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott summons Ty-Shon Alexander over to the bench after subbing him out in the first half against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
A member of the Creighton dance team waves during pregame introductions before the Bluejays faced Seton Hall on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton and Seton Hall stand for the national anthem before their game on Saturday.
Creighton and Seton Hall tip off their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton is introduced before tipoff against Seton Hall on Saturday.
John and Jackie Ayler from Eudora, Kansas got to the arena at 11 am before being allowed to their seats at noon to watch Creighton and Seton Hall warm up at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. They used to be neighbors with Mitch Ballock's family and drove up from Kansas to see him play.
