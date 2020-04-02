Creighton coach Greg McDermott has often said that he intends to reserve at least one scholarship spot for the transfer market each spring. There’s too much ready-made talent available to ignore.

Just consider the impact of a few recent CU transfers: Marcus Foster was a two-time All-Big East guard, Maurice Watson earned a second-team all-league spot as a junior and Denzel Mahoney was last season’s Big East sixth man of the year.

And even though it’s possible for the Jays’ 2020-21 roster to return all five starters (and 94% of their minutes) from the previous season, Creighton’s coaches are always preparing for the possibility of more attrition.

As it stands, Creighton has two open scholarships to fill.

The Jays are still in the mix for 2020 recruits (namely guard Kerwin Walton). But once freshman Jalen Windham announced that he planned to leave the program, it became evident that Creighton is likely to add at least one transfer this spring.

Here are a few names to watch in the transfer portal:

Last updated: April 2

Trey Murphy III: The 6-foot-8 wing from Rice seems like an ideal fit as a stretch-4 option within CU’s offense. He’s rangy and springy. He doesn’t turn the ball over and he’s a willing passer. Plus, he can shoot — making 36.8% of his 3-pointers as a sophomore. Jake Weingarten, of StockRisers.com, reported that Murphy plans to take a virtual visit to Creighton (UConn and Iowa State, too). Murphy led the Owls in scoring last year at 13.7 points per game.

Aaron Estrada: The Jays are one of his three finalists, according to multiple reports. Estrada is also considering Oregon and Syracuse. The 6-foot-4 combo guard averaged 8.1 points and 1.9 assists during his freshman season at Saint Peter’s, numbers that were muted somewhat by the Peacocks’ reliance on an extra-large rotation (12 players averaged double-digit minutes). Still, Estrada was the MAAC rookie of the year. He scored more than 2,000 points at St. Benedict’s Prep in New Jersey. He definitely has potential.

DJ Carton: The playmaking point guard is a former four-star prospect from Bettendorf, Iowa, who dazzled early on in his freshman year at Ohio State (10.4 points per game, 3.0 assists per game, 40% from 3-point range). But he took a leave of absence from the Buckeye program to address mental health issues in January. He did not return to OSU. He'll assuredly have a case for an immediate eligibility waiver, which may make the situation at Creighton less appealing to him. But the Jays recruited him out of high school. So there is a pre-existing relationship.

Caleb Grill: He actually considered CU at this time last year. Grill, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from just outside Wichita, Kansas, emerged as a late recruiting target for multiple high-major schools in the region at the end of his senior season of high school. He visited Creighton before ultimately choosing Iowa State. Now, after one season with the Cyclones, he’s on the move again.

Other names to watch: Wichita State’s Jamarius Burton, UMass’ Sean East II and Rice’s Drew Peterson

