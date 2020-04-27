One of Creighton's top remaining targets for the 2020 recruiting class has committed elsewhere.

Kerwin Walton, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound shooting guard from Hopkins High School near Minneapolis, chose North Carolina over the Jays and other suitors like Minnesota, Arizona and Georgetown.

A four-star prospect, Walton is ranked No. 99 overall in the 247Sports composite for 2020 and No. 17 at his position. He is the No. 5 prospect in the state of Minnesota and averaged 26.4 points per game during his senior year.

The Jays had been recruiting Walton for the better part of two years. He took unofficial visits to Creighton in 2018 and 2019. He also held a Zoom call with Creighton coaches Greg McDermott and Paul Lusk last week.

Walton was originally scheduled to announce his decision Saturday but waited until Monday to make it known.

Walton's decision leaves Creighton with three scholarships available for the 2020-21 roster. Another could open if Denzel Mahoney decides to keep his name in the NBA draft.

The Jays have signed one high school prospect in its 2020 class — Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7-footer from St. Louis who’s No. 80 on the 247Sports composite rankings. CU also added Duke transfer Alex O'Connell, who will be eligible for the 2021-22 season.

Creighton will likely make more moves this offseason.

Tibet Gorener, a 6-foot-8 forward who’s originally from Turkey but played high school ball in California, reportedly received an offer from Creighton. The 2020 prospect is also considering Arizona, Connecticut and Utah State, according to 247Sports.

The Jays are also pursuing possible additions within the transfer portal. They have reportedly already reached out to Oklahoma transfer guard Jamal Bieniemy, who considered CU out of high school.

And following the announcement last week that Ty-Shon Alexander will forgo his senior season to start his professional career, Creighton now has more available playing time to advertise for next year. That could make CU a more appealing option for immediately eligible transfers.

World-Herald staff writer Jon Nyatawa contributed to this report.

