QUEENS, N.Y. —Creighton dared St. John’s to shoot jumpers and the plan backfired Sunday as the Johnnies torched CU from 3-point range in a 91-71 rout that could cost the Jays a shot at the Big East regular-season title.
The Johnnies (15-14, 4-12) came into play Sunday as the worst long-range shooting team in the Big East, making just 29.5% of their triples against conference opponents.
So Creighton decided to pack its defense into the paint, giving up room outside — especially to a few of the lower-percentage Red Storm shooters. It’s a strategy that’s benefited CU’s smaller defense much of the year.
But it did not work Sunday.
St. John’s went 14 of 22 from 3-point range (63.6%). It made its first eight long-range tries in the second half. The 14 3-pointers marked a season high for the ninth-place Johnnies, who'd won just one of their last seven games.
No. 10 Creighton (21-7, 11-5) couldn’t keep up Sunday.
The Jays shot just 37.3% from the field, their second-lowest shooting percentage in league play. They went 4 of 27 from 3-point range. Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski and junior Mitch Ballock combined to make just two of their 20 shots for a total of eight points.
With the loss, CU falls into a second-place tie with Villanova (22-7, 11-5) in the Big East standings. First-place Seton Hall (21-7, 13-3) now has a two-game lead — and after Sunday’s result, the Pirates have clinched a share of the regular season crown. If they beat the Wildcats Wednesday, they will win the title outright.
Creighton came into Sunday with control over its own destiny in the conference race. But it fell behind early and allowed St. John's to gain some confidence. Then CU couldn't complete the comeback.
The Jays, who trailed by 12 points in the first half, actually did take a 56-54 lead with 12:51 remaining. But St. John’s made three straight 3-pointers to regain control. A few moments later, the Red Storm put CU away by making five more triples.
Creighton had won nine of its last 10 games, including five straight. But now it’ll have to try to bounce back Wednesday when it hosts Georgetown.
