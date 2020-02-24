Bishop

Sophomore Christian Bishop celebrates by flexing his arms after a first-half dunk during Creighton's 81-59 win over Butler. He finished with a career-best 19 points for the Jays, who learned Monday that they rose to No. 10 in the AP Top 25.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

For the second straight week, the Jays have made a significant jump in the AP Top 25 poll. They rose to No. 10 on Monday.

Last week, CU had the biggest jump of any team in the rankings, moving up eight spots from No. 23 to No. 15. This week, Creighton vaulted up five spots, which was the second-largest climb in the poll.

It’s the highest the Jays have been ranked in three years. They were a program-best No. 7 on Jan. 16, 2017.

But they’ve not been ranked this high in the month of February since the 2013-14 season when they were No. 9 on Feb. 24, 2014.

It’s not difficult to see why Creighton’s getting so much positive attention.

The Jays have won five straight games, which matches the fourth-longest current winning streak among major-conference teams. That stretch includes a victory over then-No. 10 Seton Hall. CU defeated two ranked teams last week alone, winning at then-No. 19 Marquette Tuesday before blowing out then-No. 21 Butler Sunday.

Creighton is now one game out of first place in the Big East standings, trailing No. 13 Seton Hall. No. 12 Villanova is a half-game behind the Jays.

Butler, which has lost three straight, dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll this week. As did Marquette, which went 0-2 last week.

Photos: Creighton basketball defeats Butler

1 of 16

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started