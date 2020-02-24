Sophomore Christian Bishop celebrates by flexing his arms after a first-half dunk during Creighton's 81-59 win over Butler. He finished with a career-best 19 points for the Jays, who learned Monday that they rose to No. 10 in the AP Top 25.
It’s the highest the Jays have been ranked in three years. They were a program-best No. 7 on Jan. 16, 2017.
But they’ve not been ranked this high in the month of February since the 2013-14 season when they were No. 9 on Feb. 24, 2014.
It’s not difficult to see why Creighton’s getting so much positive attention.
The Jays have won five straight games, which matches the fourth-longest current winning streak among major-conference teams. That stretch includes a victory over then-No. 10 Seton Hall. CU defeated two ranked teams last week alone, winning at then-No. 19 Marquette Tuesday before blowing out then-No. 21 Butler Sunday.
Creighton is now one game out of first place in the Big East standings, trailing No. 13 Seton Hall. No. 12 Villanova is a half-game behind the Jays.
Butler, which has lost three straight, dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll this week. As did Marquette, which went 0-2 last week.
