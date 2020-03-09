Scurry intros

Senior guard Jordan Scurry reacts enthusiastically during the introduction of Creighton's starting lineups Saturday before the Jays earned a 77-60 win over Seton Hall. After a 2-0 week, CU moved up four spots to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll, matching the highest ranking in school history.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton rose to No. 7 in this week's AP Top 25 poll, matching the highest ranking in program history.

The Jays were previously at No. 7 on Jan. 16, 2017, when they started that season 18-1. But they lost six days later and fell out of the top 10 following a season-ending injury to Maurice Watson.

This year, the momentous surge for CU started at the season's halfway point.

Creighton has won 11 of its last 13 games. And its win over then-No. 8 Seton Hall on Saturday marked the fifth consecutive victory against a ranked opponent.

CU broke into the top 10 for the first time this season on Feb. 24, but it suffered a loss at St. John’s on March 1 and dropped to No. 11 the next day.

The Jays have responded since, though. They defeated Georgetown 91-76 Wednesday before clinching a share of the Big East regular-season title by beating the Pirates 77-60 Saturday.

And they moved up four spots in Monday's edition of the AP poll as a result.

The other Big East teams ranked this week: No. 11 Villanova, No. 16 Seton Hall and No. 24 Butler. CU is 4-2 against those three squads. Providence received the second-most votes of the unranked teams.

Now Creighton is in postseason mode.

The Jays earned the No. 1 seed in the Big East tournament this week. They'll play at 11 a.m. Thursday against either No. 8 seed Georgetown or No. 9 seed St. John’s.

They're also awaiting word on the injury status of sophomore guard Marcus Zegarowski, who hurt his knee late in Saturday's win. The initial diagnosis did not indicate that Zegarowski suffered a long-term injury, coach Greg McDermott said after the game Saturday.

McDermott said Monday during a 10 a.m. teleconference that he had no new update on Zegarowski, but he was set to be reevaluated Monday morning.

"We have an MRI scheduled for later this morning, which will tell us a little bit more," McDermott said. "But no update at this time. And really no idea whether he'll be ready to play Thursday."

