Creighton bounced back from one of its worst shooting nights this year by putting together maybe its best scoring displays of the season in a 91-76 win over Georgetown Wednesday night.
The Jays (23-7, 12-5) buried a season-high 17 3-pointers and averaged 1.4 points per possession before subbing in the reserves. They had four guys finish in double figures. It was the fourth time in league play that CU eclipsed the 90-point mark.
It was just three days ago that Creighton made four of its 27 3-point tries (and shot 37.3% overall from the floor) during a 91-71 defeat at St. John’s Sunday.
But No. 11 Creighton wasted no time Wednesday to regain its offensive form.
The Jays opened the game with a 14-5 surge — junior Ty-Shon Alexander sunk 3-pointers on CU’s first two possessions and junior Mitch Ballock drained the triple off an out-of-bounds play that forced a Georgetown timeout after five minutes of play.
The Hoyas did pull within 21-20 with nine minutes left before the break. But Creighton broke the game open with a 19-2 run near the end of the first half. CU, which never trailed, led by as many as 26 points.
Georgetown (15-15, 5-12) again took the floor without two of its best players — big man Omer Yurtseven and guard Mac McClung have both been sidelined with injuries for the last couple weeks. The Hoyas did their best to use their size advantage Wednesday, finishing with 30 points in the paint.
But they weren’t able to find shooters on the other end.
Alexander went 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Ballock was 6 of 13. Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski made four of his six long-distance tries. Those three combined for 58 points.
CU will now await the result of the Wednesday night game between No. 8 Seton Hall and No. 14 Villanova. The second half of that game had just started when Creighton’s result went final.
If the Pirates lose, the Jays have a chance to earn a share of the Big East regular season title Saturday. If Seton Hall wins, it wins the championship outright. The Jays and Pirates play in Omaha Saturday.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
