Creighton bounced back from one of its worst shooting nights this year by putting together maybe its best scoring displays of the season in a 91-76 win over Georgetown Wednesday night.

Junior Ty-Shon Alexander sprinted around a screen, caught a pass on the run and fired up a 3-pointer on Creighton’s first play of the game Wednesday night.

It was, technically, an open look.

But he and his teammates had tons of similar (or better) shooting windows three days ago at St. John’s — and most of those attempts clanged off the rim or missed the hoop entirely.

One of Marcus Zegarowski’s shots got pinned between the iron and the backboard. Mitch Ballock shot an airball on his first try and later bonked one off the side of the backboard.

Yet when Alexander rose for his first jumper Wednesday, he wasn’t thinking about Sunday’s dud. None of the Bluejays were.

That’s how they’ve been wired all year — to remain planted in the moment and laser-focused on the task at hand.

Bad game? Who cares. Good game? Forget about it.

It’s the turn-the-page mentality that may be the main reason why Creighton will have a chance at its first Big East championship Saturday. CU picked up a 91-76 bounce-back victory over Georgetown and got some help when Villanova closed out a nail-biting win at first-place Seton Hall about 45 minutes later.

“It’s always next shot, next play,” Zegarowski said. “It’s a whole group thing.”

Alexander, by the way, knocked down that first jump shot Wednesday. The net barely moved.

Then he hit his next one 30 seconds later.

No. 11 Creighton had a 14-5 lead before Georgetown could get settled into the game. Ballock cashed in a fadeaway 3-pointer from the corner and forced coach Patrick Ewing to call his first timeout.

When it was all said and done at the CHI Health Center, the CU team that had one of its worst shooting performances of the year Sunday (4 of 27 from 3-point range) put together one of its best. Just three days later.

The Jays (23-7, 12-5) buried a season-high 17 3-pointers and averaged 1.4 points per possession before subbing in the reserves. They had four players score in double figures — Alexander, Ballock and Zegarowski combined for 58 on 14-of-27 shooting from behind the arc. It was the fourth time in league play that Creighton eclipsed the 90-point mark.

“We tried multiple defenses,” Ewing said. “When a team is hot, like they were hot, nothing worked.”

The Hoyas (15-15, 5-12) did switch up their man-to-man tactics. They showed a couple of different zone looks, too. They pressed, sometimes just to slow Creighton down and other times to bring a full-on trap.

But Creighton was unfazed.

The Jays used a 19-3 run late in the first half to build a cushion. They came out of the break and knocked down six of their first eight 3s to put the game away.

Their advantage stretched to as many as 26 — Creighton’s now built at least a 17-point lead in each of its past five home games.

“We’re at our best when we’re just having fun,” Ballock said. “When we’re tense and tight, then we start to do things uncharacteristic. But when we’re loose and just having fun, it’s a thing of beauty.”

The Jays will need that same energy Saturday in the final game of the regular season.

No. 8 Seton Hall (21-8, 13-4) has clinched a share of the league crown. Creighton has to beat the first-place Pirates to secure its share of the program’s first Big East championship. No. 14 Villanova (23-7, 12-5) is still in the mix as well, but if there’s a three-way tie for first, the Jays would secure the No. 1 seed in the league tournament.

For Creighton, its season seems to have crescendoed to this moment.

The Jays started 2-3 in league play, but found a groove and rattled off four wins over ranked teams in February — each victory more complete than the one before it.

“This group has done a good job, not only in defeat — but it’s even more difficult to handle success,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.

And now, the Jays have to reset for another challenge.

