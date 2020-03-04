...POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS FIRE CONDITIONS TOMORROW...
.GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES
WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES WILL BE NEAR 60
DEGREES IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA. RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL DROP
BELOW 20 PERCENT AS DRY MID LEVELS WILL BE MIXED DOWN TO THE
SURFACE WITH STRONG MID LEVEL WINDS. SURFACE WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO
GUST UP TO 50 MPH MAKING ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP HARD TO CONTROL.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDTY...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A RED
FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY.
* AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 069, 079, 080, 090, AND
091.FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030, 042, 043, 044, 045, 050, 051, 052,
053, 065, 066, 067, 068, 078, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, AND
093.
* WIND...NORTHWEST 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
* HUMIDITY...BELOW 20 PERCENT.
* HIGHEST THREAT...IS LOCATED ALONG A LINE SOUTH FROM SEWARD TO
NEBRASKA CITY.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.
&&
Creighton bounced back from one of its worst shooting nights this year by putting together maybe its best scoring displays of the season in a 91-76 win over Georgetown Wednesday night.
It’s the turn-the-page mentality that may be the main reason why Creighton will have a chance at its first Big East championship Saturday. CU picked up a 91-76 bounce-back victory over Georgetown and got some help when Villanova closed out a nail-biting win at first-place Seton Hall about 45 minutes later.
“It’s always next shot, next play,” Zegarowski said. “It’s a whole group thing.”
Alexander, by the way, knocked down that first jump shot Wednesday. The net barely moved.
Then he hit his next one 30 seconds later.
No. 11 Creighton had a 14-5 lead before Georgetown could get settled into the game. Ballock cashed in a fadeaway 3-pointer from the corner and forced coach Patrick Ewing to call his first timeout.
When it was all said and done at the CHI Health Center, the CU team that had one of its worst shooting performances of the year Sunday (4 of 27 from 3-point range) put together one of its best. Just three days later.
The Jays (23-7, 12-5) buried a season-high 17 3-pointers and averaged 1.4 points per possession before subbing in the reserves. They had four players score in double figures — Alexander, Ballock and Zegarowski combined for 58 on 14-of-27 shooting from behind the arc. It was the fourth time in league play that Creighton eclipsed the 90-point mark.
“We tried multiple defenses,” Ewing said. “When a team is hot, like they were hot, nothing worked.”
The Hoyas (15-15, 5-12) did switch up their man-to-man tactics. They showed a couple of different zone looks, too. They pressed, sometimes just to slow Creighton down and other times to bring a full-on trap.
But Creighton was unfazed.
The Jays used a 19-3 run late in the first half to build a cushion. They came out of the break and knocked down six of their first eight 3s to put the game away.
Their advantage stretched to as many as 26 — Creighton’s now built at least a 17-point lead in each of its past five home games.
“We’re at our best when we’re just having fun,” Ballock said. “When we’re tense and tight, then we start to do things uncharacteristic. But when we’re loose and just having fun, it’s a thing of beauty.”
The Jays will need that same energy Saturday in the final game of the regular season.
No. 8 Seton Hall (21-8, 13-4) has clinched a share of the league crown. Creighton has to beat the first-place Pirates to secure its share of the program’s first Big East championship. No. 14 Villanova (23-7, 12-5) is still in the mix as well, but if there’s a three-way tie for first, the Jays would secure the No. 1 seed in the league tournament.
For Creighton, its season seems to have crescendoed to this moment.
The Jays started 2-3 in league play, but found a groove and rattled off four wins over ranked teams in February — each victory more complete than the one before it.
“This group has done a good job, not only in defeat — but it’s even more difficult to handle success,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.
And now, the Jays have to reset for another challenge.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski scores two points int rhe first half against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew is honored during the men's game against Georgetown for being the Big East player of the year at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020. Next to her is Head Coach Jim Flanery.
Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew high-fives her Head Coach Jim Flanery after honored during the men's game against Georgetown for being the Big East player of the year at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski scores two points int rhe first half against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Georgetown Head Coach Patrick Ewing talks to an official after he was given a technical foul in the first half against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop scores two points against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney tries to maneuver around Georgetown's Qudus Wahab at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton Christian Bishop stretches for a rebound in front of Georgetown's Qudus Wahab at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs the opening tipoff above Georgetown's Qudus Wahab at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander shoots a basket in the first half against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock yells to his team after sinking a three-point basket in the second half against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop scores two points over Georgetown's Qudus Wahab at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock makes a no-look pass to Damien Jefferson in the second half against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock high-fives fans after getting fouled in the second half against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a three-point basket over Georgetown's Terrell Allen at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton Greg McDermott calls out a play to his team against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones, right, and Georgetown's Jagan Mosely collide while going for a loose ball in the second half at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson, left, reacts to Denzel Mahoney, right, getting fouled and sinking a basket against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
The Creighton and Georgetown score on the scoreboard was showing Georgetown with close to 100 more points than they actually had at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones catches a pass against Georgetown at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Georgetown's Qudus Wahab, left, and Creighton's Kelvin Jones fight for a rebound at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney and Georgetown's Qudus Wahab fight for a second-half rebound at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Georgetown's Jahvon Blair, left, and Creighton's Shereef Mitchell dive for a loose ball in the second half at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Jordan Scurry fouls Georgetown's Jaden Robinson at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander tries to shoot around Georgetown's Timothy Ighoefe at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew is honored during the men's game against Georgetown for being the Big East player of the year at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020. Next to her is Head Coach Jim Flanery.
Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew high-fives her Head Coach Jim Flanery after honored during the men's game against Georgetown for being the Big East player of the year at CHI Health Center on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
