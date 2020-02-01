PHILADELPHIA — Junior Denzel Mahoney scored a season-high 21 points off the bench and Creighton held off a strong second-half rally from No. 8 Villanova in a 76-61 CU victory Saturday afternoon.
The Jays (17-5, 6-3) led by as many as 17 points in the first half, but Villanova promptly trimmed its deficit into single digits after the break. The Wildcats pulled within 54-50 midway through the second half — it misfired on two 3-pointers that could have made it a one-point game.
The Jays scored the game’s next nine points — junior Mitch Ballock buried a deep 3-pointer to make it 61-50 and then he found Mahoney for a transition layup on the next possession. The Wildcats (17-4, 7-2) did have a 7-0 spurt to cut it to 63-57, but Ballock drained a 3-pointer on an out-of-bounds play and junior Damien Jefferson closed out the win with two layups and an emphatic one-handed dunk.
The victory is the fourth straight for CU, which remained in third place in the Big East standings. It snapped Villanova’s seven-game winning streak. The Wildcats had won the past three games in this series.
But the Jays looked focused right from the start Saturday.
Junior Ty-Shon Alexander, who finished with a double-double, found open shooting windows and capitalized — he made three straight 3-pointers during one first-half stretch, extending an eight-point lead to a 27-12 advantage at the 5:32 mark. The Jays pushed their lead to as many as 17 points before taking a 35-23 lead at the break.
Creighton was in a similar position a month ago, though. It had an eight-point lead on these Wildcats back in Omaha on Jan. 7. CU let the game slip away in a 64-59 defeat.
Villanova threatened to put together a similar comeback Saturday. It went 9 of 14 from the floor during one 14-possession stretch. The Jays had the answer, though.
Mahoney scored 15 of his 21 points after halftime. Ballock made five of his seven 3-point tries, including all three of his long-range jumpers in the second half.
