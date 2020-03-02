Greg McDermott

Greg McDermott's team suffered a surprising loss Sunday at St. John's.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sunday’s loss to St. John’s dropped Creighton out of the top 10 in this week’s AP poll — but just barely.

The Jays (22-7, 11-5) fell one spot to No. 11 in the rankings.

CU had been one of the hottest teams in the country, winning nine of its previous 10 games before Sunday. Creighton defeated four ranked teams in February alone.

But the Jays weren’t able to slow down St. John’s, suffering a 91-71 defeat thanks to a season-high 14 3-pointers by the Johnnies.

It was a week full of upsets in the AP Top 25, though. Fourteen ranked teams lost at least once, and five squads dropped two games. So CU's setback didn't cost it too much in Monday's new poll.

But Sunday's result did mean that Seton Hall has clinched a share of the Big East regular-season title.

CU is technically still in contention for a share of the league championship, but it now needs No. 14 Villanova to beat No. 1 Seton Hall on Wednesday — and Creighton must defeat the Pirates Saturday in Omaha. The Jays first play Georgetown on Wednesday.

Creighton checked in at No. 13 in the NET rankings Monday. It’s still one of just five teams in the country that hasn’t suffered a loss outside of Quadrant 1.

Photos: Leading scorers for Creighton men's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Creighton offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Jays' top scorers since 2000. 

1 of 21

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started