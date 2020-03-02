It was a week full of upsets in the AP Top 25, though. Fourteen ranked teams lost at least once, and five squads dropped two games. So CU's setback didn't cost it too much in Monday's new poll.
But Sunday's result did mean that Seton Hall has clinched a share of the Big East regular-season title.
CU is technically still in contention for a share of the league championship, but it now needs No. 14 Villanova to beat No. 1 Seton Hall on Wednesday — and Creighton must defeat the Pirates Saturday in Omaha. The Jays first play Georgetown on Wednesday.
Creighton checked in at No. 13 in the NET rankings Monday. It’s still one of just five teams in the country that hasn’t suffered a loss outside of Quadrant 1.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.