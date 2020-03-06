After playing 10 games on the road, Creighton is set to make its 2020 home debut at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.
The Jays (4-6) are hosting a doubleheader. They’ll start with a 1 p.m. game against Portland (11-3) before meeting UNO (9-4) in a crosstown showdown that begins at 4:30 p.m.
Assuming the weather holds — and the weekend forecast is indeed predicting favorable playing conditions — Saturday will mark the earliest Creighton’s played a home game in five years.
Last season, Creighton didn’t make its home debut until March 26. Its first six home games were canceled. The Jays ended up going 13-5 at TD Ameritrade Park last season — they were 7-2 against nonconference opponents.
CU is expected to start sophomore right-hander Dylan Tebrake (2-1, 1.02 ERA) for the first game on Saturday. The Jays will also host a rematch against Portland beginning at noon Sunday at TD Ameritrade Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.