After playing 10 games on the road, Creighton is set to make its 2020 home debut at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday.

The Jays (4-6) are hosting a doubleheader. They’ll start with a 1 p.m. game against Portland (11-3) before meeting UNO (9-4) in a crosstown showdown that begins at 4:30 p.m.

Assuming the weather holds — and the weekend forecast is indeed predicting favorable playing conditions — Saturday will mark the earliest Creighton’s played a home game in five years.

Last season, Creighton didn’t make its home debut until March 26. Its first six home games were canceled. The Jays ended up going 13-5 at TD Ameritrade Park last season — they were 7-2 against nonconference opponents.

CU is expected to start sophomore right-hander Dylan Tebrake (2-1, 1.02 ERA) for the first game on Saturday. The Jays will also host a rematch against Portland beginning at noon Sunday at TD Ameritrade Park.

The past 10 years of Creighton baseball

