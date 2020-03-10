Creighton will try to snap out of a recent skid when it travels to face Minnesota for two midweek games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Jays (5-8) started 3-1 this season, but they’ve produced just a 2-7 record since. They lost twice at home last weekend, falling 8-1 to UNO on Saturday and 4-3 to Portland on Sunday.
But their next opponent is in a similar position.
Minnesota (6-10) opened the season with a 5-4 record, picking up wins over Oregon, Arizona, TCU and North Carolina. The Gophers are just 1-6 in their past seven games, though. All of those contests were played inside Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, which is where CU and Minnesota will play this week.
Both matchups will begin at 6 p.m. and be broadcast by BTN Plus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.