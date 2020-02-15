SEATTLE — Creighton’s series finale at Seattle University, scheduled for Saturday, was moved to Sunday because of forecast heavy rain.
The Bluejays and Redhawks will meet at noon Sunday.
The teams split a doubleheader Friday, with CU winning the opener 7-0 before Seattle won the nightcap 7-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.