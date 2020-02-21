SAN JOSE, Calif. — Dylan Tebrake pitched seven scoreless innings in leading Creighton to a 7-0 blanking of San Jose State in the series opener Friday night.
Tebrake has pitched 12 scoreless innings in two starts this season, allowing three hits and striking out 13.
Creighton (3-1) scored in each of the first five innings in building a 7-0 lead. The big blow was a three-run triple in the fifth inning by Andrew Meggs.
Meggs and David Vilches had two hits each to lead the offense. Vilches and Evan Spry each scored twice.
Creighton and SJSU continue their series at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Creighton (3-1).............111 130 000—7 7 2
San Jose State (0-5).....000 000 000—0 6 4
W: Tebrake, 2-0. L: Long, 0-1. 3B: CU, Meggs.
