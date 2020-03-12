Creighton baseball has canceled its weekend series against Northern Colorado scheduled to be played at TD Ameritrade Park.
The decision was made "amid growing concerns about the weather and health concerns," according to a press release.
The Bluejays were originally scheduled to host Central Connecticut State this weekend, but CCSU canceled because of a school policy restricting out-of-state travel due to the coronavirus outbreak. Creighton then replaced them with Northern Colorado, which had played two games at Nebraska during the week.
Now that series has been canceled as well.
Tickets for these games can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season home game. Click here for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.