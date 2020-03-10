Creighton baseball's weekend opponent cancels series due to coronavirus policy

Creighton’s baseball team is looking for a new opponent this weekend after Central Connecticut State’s athletic department decided to cancel out-of-state travel plans due to the coronavirus threat.
The Jays were supposed to host a three-game series against CCSU at TD Ameritrade Park beginning Friday.
But the Blue Devils will not make the trip.
According to a Central Connecticut State news release, the adjustments have been made “in accordance with the recent directive from the CCSU System Office regarding out-of-state travel and on-campus gatherings of 100 or more people.”
If the Jays cannot find a new opponent to play this weekend, Creighton fans can exchange their previously purchased tickets for another CU home game. Visit GoCreighton.com/ticketexchange, the Creighton Ticket Office at the Ryan Athletic Center or the TD Ameritrade Park box office on a gameday for more information.
Central Connecticut State’s preemptive decision — presumably made to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19 — marks the first time that the Creighton athletics schedule has been affected by the outbreak.
The CU baseball team will play at Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday. Creighton softball is competing in Florida this week.
The Bluejay men’s basketball team is headed to New York City this week to participate in the Big East tournament, which is set to begin Wednesday. Creighton, seeded No. 1, plays its first game Thursday.
The conference announced Monday that the event will proceed as scheduled.
“We have maintained a direct line of communication with the New York City Department of Health and Office of Emergency Management, who are not recommending the cancellation of large gatherings in New York City at this time,” the Big East’s statement said.
The NCAA released a statement Tuesday indicating that it is not yet recommending its member schools cancel games and/or tournaments.
"We will make decisions on our events based on the best, most current public health guidance available,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, made up of leading public health and infectious disease experts in America, nor the CDC or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events.”
That said, the Ivy League did announce Tuesday morning that it had canceled its four-team postseason tournament for both men's and women's basketball. The events were supposed to be held at Harvard.
They're the first Division I tournaments to be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said in a statement. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”
