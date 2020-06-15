The Jays announced earlier this month they’d be adding speedy grad transfer Brett Rodriguez to next year’s squad. But now, Rodriguez is instead turning pro.

Rodriguez has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Seattle Mariners. His former school, Wofford, announced the news Sunday night.

The right-handed infielder ranked second in the Southern Conference in stolen bases in 2018 and 2019, and he successfully swiped all 10 of his attempts before the 2020 season ended. Rodriguez also hit .324 during his junior season.

He was eligible to play one more year of college ball, and Rodriguez was one of five roster adds made by Creighton this offseason.

But Rodriguez has decided to start his pro career.

It’s possible that he may not be the only player connected to the CU program who’ll make that decision this summer.

There were just five rounds (instead of 40) in last week’s MLB draft. Operating under this different format, MLB teams are allowed to offer free agent contracts to an unlimited number of draft-eligible college players. But their signing bonuses can’t exceed $20,000 and they may not have any active minor league baseball teams to assign prospects to. MLB teams began contacting players Sunday.

