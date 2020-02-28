LAS VEGAS — Creighton scored three runs in the seventh inning, but the Bluejays weren’t able to erase their deficit as UNLV won the series opener 6-4 Friday night.
The Rebels, who snapped a four-game losing streak, took advantage of two Creighton errors and scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to build a 6-1 lead.
The Jays (3-4) responded in the seventh, when Will Hanafan hit an RBI double and Parker Upton had an RBI single and later scored on a fielder’s choice. But Creighton stranded runners at the corners and was retired in order in the eighth and ninth innings.
Hanafan and Upton finished with two hits apiece to lead CU’s offense.
Dylan Tebrake (2-1), who didn’t allow a run in winning his first two starts, allowed six runs — two earned — and eight hits in 5⅔ innings.
Creighton has dropped three straight since a 3-1 start. The teams play the second game of their three-game set at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Creighton (3-4)....010 000 300—4 6 3
UNLV (2-7)...........200 004 00x—6 9 1
W: Hare. L: Tebrake, 2-1. S: King. 2B: CU, Hanafan. UNLV, Gamble, Williams, Bigani, Amelburu.
