Pitching was a priority for the Jays as they assembled their 2020 recruiting class. They officially announced the seven-man group Friday, which included as many as six arms.
Two of the hurlers are from Nebraska: left-hander Kaleb Carpenter (Lexington) and right-hander Colton Smith (Bennington).
The Jays also added Cade Lommel, a lefty from Delano, Minn., and Ryan Manikowski, a righty from New Lenox, Ill.
Nolan Clifford, out of Naperville, Ill., and Hudson Leach, from Gladstone, Mo., have the potential to contribute on the mound and in the field. Jack Erickson, from Hudson, Wis., projects as an infielder.
"I am very pleased with our 2020 class, we needed to continue to develop our pitching depth and that was accomplished," coach Ed Servais said. "You have to give a lot of the credit for this class to our staff, (assistants) Connor Gandossy and Eric Wordekemper. Tracking down such a strong class, then following up to bring the group to campus is a large task."
The Jays won the Big East and reached an NCAA regional last season.
Creighton’s four-player 2020 recruiting class, announced by the CU softball program this week, includes three Nebraskans and one Iowan.
Outfielder Elly Beeson (Skutt), ultility player Alyssa Gappa (Northwest), outfielder Emma Rosonke (Burke) and pitcher Jena Lawrence (Albia, Iowa) all signed their letters of intent.
The Jays finished 20-24 last season in coach Brent Vigness’ 26th year.
Creighton celebrates a Big East regular season title clinching win over Villanova on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Creighton head coach Ed Servais talk with his team after a Big East regular season title clinching win over Villanova on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Creighton celebrates a Big East regular season title clinching win over Villanova on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Creighton sports some championship t-shirts after a Big East regular season title clinching win over Villanova on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Creighton's Isaac Collins tags out Villanova's Chris Rotondo during their game on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Creighton's Jack Strunc connects for a two RBI double against Villanova during their game on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Creighton's Jake Holton, No. 29, and Parker Upton, No. 6, celebrate after scoring on a double from Jack Strunc during their game on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Creighton's Jake Holton, No. 29, and Parker Upton, No. 6, are greeted by Jonah Smith, No. 41, after scoring against Villanova during their game on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Creighton's Will Hanafan scores on a wild pitch against Villanova during their game on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Creighton's Will Robertson slides into second base as Villanova's Pat O'Neill tries to gather a throw during their game on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Creighton's Evan Johnson throws a pitch against Villanova during their game on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Villanova's Dylan McNary leaps over Creighton's Will Robertson while trying to knock down a high throw during their game on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Creighton's Jordan Hovey connects for a RBI double against Villanova during their game on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Creighton's Will Robertson comes home to score against Villanova during their game on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Creighton's David Vilches, No. 21, is greeted by Ed Servais after a triple against Villanova during their game on Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
