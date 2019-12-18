BE champs baseball

Creighton's baseball team poses for a photo in May at TD Ameritrade Park after securing the Big East regular season title. The Jays were picked as the league favorite in the conference's 2020 preseason coaches poll.

Creighton has several key contributors to replace from last year’s NCAA regional squad, but the Jays were still selected to repeat as Big East champs in a tightly contested preseason coaches poll.

The league announced the results of the vote Wednesday.

CU finished one point ahead of Seton Hall, St. John’s and Xavier, who all tied for second. The Pirates actually received three first-place votes. Creighton only got two. But the Jays tallied the most total votes (29 points) from the seven conference coaches.

Senior designated hitter Ryan Mantle and sophomore outfielder Jared Wegner were the two CU players named to the 16-member preseason All-Big East team. Senior outfielder Parker Upton, who hit .324 last year, is also set to return.

Creighton is replacing its top three hitters, its closer and all three of its weekend starters from a year ago.

But the Jays are coming off a season where they finished 41-13. They won both the Big East regular season and tournament crowns. They snapped a seven-year NCAA tournament drought. They were one win away from their first ever super regional berth.

Coach Ed Servais will begin his 17th campaign next spring. Preseason practice opens in a month. CU’s first game is set for Feb. 14 at Seattle.

Big East preseason poll

1. Creighton (2) — 29 points

T-2. Seton Hall (3) — 28 points

T-2. St. John’s (1) — 28 points

T-2. Xavier — 28 points

5. Butler — 14 points

6. Villanova — 11 points

7. Georgetown — 9 points

Preseason awards

Player of the year: St. John’s senior outfielder Mike Antico

Pitcher of the year: Butler junior RHP Connor Schultz

All-Big East team

C: Xavier senior Natale Monastra

1B: Seton Hall senior Matt Toke

2B: Xavier junior Ryan Altenberger

SS: Xavier sophomore Jack Housinger

3B: Georgetown junior Eddie McCabe

DH: Creighton senior Ryan Mantle

OF: St. John’s senior Mike Antico

OF: Seton Hall senior Tyler Shedler-McAvoy

OF: Creighton sophomore Jared Wegner

P: Butler junior RHP Connor Schultz

P: Seton Hall senior RHP Noah Thompson

P: Villanova sophomore RHP Nick LoRusso

P: St. John’s senior LHP Nick Mondak

P: Villanova sophomore RHP Gordon Graceffo

P: Seton Hall sophomore RHP David Festa

P: Xavier sophomore RHP Lane Flamm

