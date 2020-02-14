SEATTLE — Creighton opened its season with a doubleheader split Friday, defeating Seattle 7-0 in the first game before losing the second 7-2.
Dylan Tebrake was sharp in the opener, allowing one hit and striking out five in five innings to earn the win. Tommy Steier pitched the last two innings to complete the two-hitter.
The Bluejays broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning when they drew seven walks. David Vilches capped that rally with a two-run single.
In the nightcap, Creighton stranded baserunners in each of the first six innings before scoring its first run in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk. Seattle, meanwhile, took control with a four-run third inning.
Five Jays — Parker Upton, Jared Wegner, Ryan Mantle, Evan Spry and Cam Frederick — each had two hits in the second game, but CU stranded 12 runners.
Creighton and Seattle will complete their series when they play Sunday at 2 p.m.
