SEATTLE — Creighton scored twice in the top of the ninth inning, rallying for a 5-4 victory over Seattle to win the season-opening series.

CU took advantage of the Seattle bullpen's wildness in the ninth. The first two Bluejays walked and, following a strikeout, the next two were hit by pitches.

When David Vilches was plucked, it brought home the tying run. Cam Frederick followed with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Parker Upton with the winning run.

Overall, Creighton batters drew seven walks and were hit by seven pitches. 

Upton finished with a run scored and two RBIs. He had an RBI groundout in the first and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second. Evan Spry added two of the Jays' four hits.

CU (2-1) also got a strong outing from its bullpen as three relievers combined to allow two hits in 5⅔ scoreless innings. John Sakowski pitched the final two innings for the win.

The Jays begins a three-game series at San Jose State on Friday.

Creighton (2-1)....120  000  002—5 4 0

At Seattle (1-2)....101  200  000—4 7 1

W: Sakowski, 1-0. L: Jenkins, 0-1. 2B: S, O'Brien.

The past 10 years of Creighton baseball

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started