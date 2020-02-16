SEATTLE — Creighton scored twice in the top of the ninth inning, rallying for a 5-4 victory over Seattle to win the season-opening series.
CU took advantage of the Seattle bullpen's wildness in the ninth. The first two Bluejays walked and, following a strikeout, the next two were hit by pitches.
When David Vilches was plucked, it brought home the tying run. Cam Frederick followed with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Parker Upton with the winning run.
Overall, Creighton batters drew seven walks and were hit by seven pitches.
Upton finished with a run scored and two RBIs. He had an RBI groundout in the first and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second. Evan Spry added two of the Jays' four hits.
CU (2-1) also got a strong outing from its bullpen as three relievers combined to allow two hits in 5⅔ scoreless innings. John Sakowski pitched the final two innings for the win.
The Jays begins a three-game series at San Jose State on Friday.
Creighton (2-1)....120 000 002—5 4 0
At Seattle (1-2)....101 200 000—4 7 1
W: Sakowski, 1-0. L: Jenkins, 0-1. 2B: S, O'Brien.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.