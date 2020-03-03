Creighton, still working to sort out new roles within its reconfigured roster, will finish off its 10-game road trip with a midweek game at Kansas on Wednesday.
The Jays (4-5) have experienced mixed results so far as they’ve traveled to play games in Washington, California and Nevada.
The pitching staff’s recorded two shutouts, but it’s also given up eight runs or more in three games. There was a momentous ninth-inning rally and extra-innings win at UNLV on Saturday — but CU also wasn’t able to finish the series finale at San Jose State on Feb. 23, surrendering three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth.
Perhaps a more routine schedule will help Creighton settle in.
The Jays are set to play at home the next two weekends. They first face the Jayhawks at 2 p.m. Wednesday, televised by ESPN Plus. And next week, they’ll have two midweek matchups at Minnesota.
CU’s trying to replace three top hitters and three weekend starters from the 2019 NCAA regional team. For the time being, Creighton will have to find its way without starting outfielder Jared Wegner. The sophomore from Kearney will miss several weeks with a hand injury.
Sophomore right hander Tommy Steier (0-0, 1.23) is expected to start the game for the Jays on Wednesday at Kansas.
