Creighton announced Wednesday the addition of two games this weekend against Northern Colorado.
The teams will play at 6 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday.
The Bluejays original three-game series this weekend against Central Connecticut State was canceled due to travel restrictions from the coronavirus. CU season-ticket holders can use their original game tickets for Friday and Sunday.
