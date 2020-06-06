Creighton's baseball program, which signed a seven-player recruiting class in November, announced on Friday that it's adding five more players to next season's roster.
Sterling Hayes, a transfer from Vanderbilt, is arguably the headliner. He played in just five games as a freshman for the 2019 College World Series champions, but Perfect Game labeled him as California’s No. 16 shortstop in the 2018 recruiting class.
The Jays are also adding two transfers with one year of eligibility left — infielder Brett Rodriguez (Wofford) and catcher Dax Roper (Furman). Outfielder David Webel, also from Furman, will join CU’s program with two seasons remaining.
Creighton also added two-way player Zach Carden, a freshman-to-be from Eden Prairie, Minn.
"The incoming class we signed in the fall was already strong, but these additions will make our offense more dynamic and diverse,” CU baseball coach Ed Servais said in a statement. “The ability to add impact bats at this point is another testament to the hard work put in by our staff. Scoring runs in multiple ways is critical at this level, specifically when you think about the unique ballparks we play in every year. I am more confident this group will help put us back in position to make another run at the NCAA Tournament."
The Jays made an NCAA regional and won the Big East title in 2019. This past season was canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Also, in recent CU baseball news, Grand Island product Cole Evans — a freshman on the 2020 roster — announced on Twitter than he planned to leave Creighton and transfer to Parkland Community College in Illinois
