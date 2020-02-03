Jett Canfield

Jett Canfield, who was awarded a scholarship Monday, has played 109 minutes over 14 games this season.

Greg McDermott’s ruse at practice Monday in Philadelphia began with a down-and-back sprint for the hard-working redshirt freshman who’d soon be surprised with a scholarship.

Jett Canfield and junior Mitch Ballock ran as everyone else watched.

The team proceeded to huddle up around McDermott, who admonished his leaders and called out the walk-on Canfield.

Then McDermott lifted the curtain.

“Jett, if you’re going to be on scholarship, you’ve got to start acting like it,” McDermott said.

Creighton released a video on Twitter of the celebratory moment Monday.

By the time Canfield realized what McDermott had done, he was getting mobbed by his screaming teammates.

The 5-foot-10 guard from Topeka, Kansas, has played in 14 games for CU this year, but his contributions as a leader on the scout team have made the biggest impact.

“Jett means a lot to our program,” McDermott said in a video interview released by Creighton. “The job he does getting the scout team ready every day, he’s earned it.”

Canfield has often simulated the opposing team’s primary ball-handler during the Jays’ in-practice preparations. He’s routinely one of the loudest guys on the floor. McDermott indicated that Canfield carries himself like a vet.

“Jett’s really taken the leadership of (the scout team) by the horns, making sure that they’re ready and they’re preparing us the best they can,” McDermott said.

Considering the Jays’ depth situation — CU used a seven-man rotation at Villanova with freshman Shereef Mitchell out with a head injury — Canfield could still end up getting an increased role during games this year.

He played a season-high 24 minutes against Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 13, scoring four points with two assists and two steals. He checked in for a minute late in the first half of Creighton’s home game against Xavier on Jan. 26, when Mitchell got hurt and the Jays were dealing with foul trouble.

Canfield is 5 of 16 from the floor this year. He has 11 assists and one turnover in 109 minutes.

But even if he doesn’t play in games, he’ll be a key contributor behind the scenes.

“Without a doubt I think Jett understands how much we as a coaching staff appreciate him, but he also understands how much the players appreciate him,” McDermott said. “Anything we can do to help, we wanted to do it.”

