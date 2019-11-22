Creighton assistant Preston Murphy will not be returning to the CU sideline. He resigned Friday, the university announced.
“I thank Coach (Greg) McDermott for the opportunity to coach at Creighton. I will always treasure my years with the Bluejay community,” Murphy said in a press release announcing the decision.
The decision comes more than eight months after Murphy was placed on administrative leave following the unveiling of a federal indictment, which linked him to college basketball’s high-profile bribery scandal and put Creighton in the crosshairs of the NCAA enforcement staff.
“Preston is an excellent coach and has been an invaluable member of my staff. He has my sincere thanks and best wishes as he moves forward with his career,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said in a press release.
Murphy has not been charged with a crime, and the exact details of his involvement in the scheme weren’t completely fleshed out during two separate court proceedings over the last year. The cases instead focused more specifically on the alleged misdeeds of an aspiring agent and other coaches.
Murphy, hired by CU in 2015, has not responded to World-Herald requests to comment on the situation. Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen had no further comment Friday.
Government officials did accuse Murphy of accepting a $6,000 bribe in July 2017. Prosecutors played video in a New York City courtroom last May that showed Murphy, wearing a Creighton shirt, taking an envelope of cash and putting it in his pocket. But it was also suggested by defense attorneys during those hearings that Murphy never kept the money because he was clandestinely teaming up with a friend for a ruse.
Regardless, Murphy’s status with the Bluejay basketball program remained unchanged — until Friday.
CU cooperating with the NCAA
Murphy's suspension began in March, extended past the conclusion of the May federal court case and stretched into the summer, signaling at the time that NCAA investigators and Creighton officials were beginning to work through the preliminary stages of the infractions process.
Rasmussen confirmed to The World-Herald last month that the NCAA had started its investigation. But he said then that it might take several weeks before CU’s case could move forward.
Friday’s news indicates there’s been a development.
Rasmussen and other Creighton officials have declined to discuss the details, often citing a clause in NCAA Bylaw 19, which requires schools to refrain from making “public disclosures about a pending case” until a verdict has been rendered.
So far, the NCAA has yet to announce any final ruling related to possible infractions uncovered by the FBI’s multi-year probe into college basketball.
NC State did disclose in July that it had received a Notice of Allegations — there was a five-figure payment to an NC State recruit’s trainer, according to court testimony. Kansas’ notice came in September — court testimony revealed that individuals close to two separate KU recruits received thousands of dollars.
Oklahoma State announced it received a notice Friday — former OSU assistant Lamont Evans admitted in court that he accepted $22,000 in bribes.
But the crux of Creighton's case is more ambiguous.
Did Murphy break NCAA rules in a 2017 meeting?
CU’s role in the scandal centers on Murphy’s relationship with Christian Dawkins, whose under-the-table dealings ultimately led to his conviction for felony wire fraud and bribery. Both Murphy and Dawkins are from Saginaw, Michigan. Dawkins, while on the witness stand, referred to Murphy as a friend.
The FBI spent most of 2017 trailing Dawkins, who was later convicted of helping Adidas executives funnel money to recruits to steer them to certain schools and who was paying college coaches for their influence over soon-to-be NBA rookies. Dawkins also sought to start his own sports agency.
It was during an FBI sting operation in July 2017 in a Las Vegas hotel room where Murphy met with Dawkins and two other individuals. Murphy and Dawkins thought they were interacting with two financial backers, but in reality one was an undercover agent and the other was a cooperating witness for the government.
That’s where Murphy took $6,000 cash, although Dawkins later testified that Murphy gave him the money during an exchange in a hotel lobby bathroom. Dawkins’ defense attorney referenced ATM deposits to try to verify this claim in court. It was never the plan to bribe anyone, Dawkins testified.
But three other assistant coaches who received money from Dawkins or from his would-be associates did ultimately plead guilty to a felony bribery charge.
Such an action would, at the very least, be a violation of the NCAA’s unethical conduct bylaw, which prohibits coaches from receiving benefits for “facilitating or arranging a meeting between a student-athlete and an agent.” It also likely breaches an NCAA bylaw regulating supplemental pay.
Creighton coach Greg McDermott said in October 2018 that he and his staff have never knowingly broken NCAA rules, referencing then that an internal audit conducted by CU’s compliance staff did not reveal any major infractions.
At that time, McDermott was responding directly to a recent claim made during this scandal’s first federal trial. The father of a recruit testified that Dawkins had arranged a deal through Murphy: $100,000 and a lucrative job for his son’s commitment to Creighton.
Five months later, an indictment was filed detailing the July 2017 meeting. The next day, CU placed Murphy on administrative leave.
And NCAA investigators are now making their assessment.
Maintaining status quo for eight months
Of the nine assistant coaches who met with Dawkins in the Vegas hotel room in 2017, only Murphy still remained employed by the same school once the court hearings concluded last May. That list doesn’t include Arizona’s Book Richardson, who was fired soon after his September 2017 arrest.
Instead of completely severing ties with Murphy and hiring a replacement, the Creighton men’s basketball program opted to operate with two full-time assistant coaches instead of three. It did temporarily assign assistant-type duties to Steve Merfeld, who is CU’s assistant to the head coach.
The Jays players, several of whom were recruited by Murphy, worked out through the offseason under the presumption that a resolution would eventually be reached — although they were given no indication on what the final outcome would be.
While on leave, Murphy did not take recruiting trips or participate in practices, nor did he accompany the team on its August trip to Australia. Murphy’s oldest son, a talented 2022 basketball prospect named Preston, Jr., left Elkhorn South this summer and enrolled at St. Andrew’s School in Rhode Island. Murphy’s family home went up for sale as well.
But Murphy still had an office at the Jays' basketball facility. His bio and photo were in this year's media guide, released in October. CU opened the regular season Nov. 5 with Murphy still on the official coaches roster.
Then the final announcement was unveiled Friday. Murphy will not return to Creighton.
