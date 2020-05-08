Chevelle Saunsoci

Chevelle Saunsoci played at Creighton then later became a Bluejays assistant for seven years.

Creighton assistant Chevelle Saunsoci announced Friday she’ll be leaving the program after seven years on the job.

Saunsoci, hired in 2013, indicated in multiple Twitter posts that she planned to spend more time with family and further engage with hoops programs within the community. Her daughter, K’Ali, was born in August.

Saunsoci was an integral member of CU’s coaching staff, distinguished most notably for her close work with the team's guards but also for her ability to form personal relationships with players in need of a mentor.

Before her time on the CU bench, Saunsoci also served on staffs at Midland University and Benson High School. Saunsoci was an all-conference player for the Jays and scored more than 1,000 career points from 2005-10.

Creighton finished with a 19-11 overall record last year. The Jays had a chance to make a third NCAA tournament in four years but the season was canceled before the field was selected.

Jim Flanery just completed his 18th season as Creighton’s head coach. He’s still assisted by Linda Sayavongchanh and Carli Tritz.

