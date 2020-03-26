Sophomore Christian Bishop flexes in celebration as the Jays built an insurmountable lead during a blowout win over Butler on Feb. 23 at the CHI Health Center. Bishop is among five Creighton starters who could return next year. The early predictions from many college hoops analysts have CU as a preseason top 5 team.
The highest the Jays have ever been ranked in the AP preseason Top 25 is No. 16 ahead of the 2012-13 campaign.
So even if the hype dips a bit, Creighton appears to be headed into some uncharted territory as it preps for next year. The Jays will begin the season with a major target on their back, but plenty of positive momentum.
CU finished the 2019-20 season with a 24-7 record.
1999: Members of the Creighton basketball team, including Donnie Johnson, left, Justin Haynes, No. 40, and Alan Huss, No. 34, celebrate during the closing moments of an upset win over Louisville in the first round.
1991: Bob Harstad, the 1990 Missouri Valley player of the year, goes up for a shot over Seton Hall's Anthony Avent, the 1991 MVC player of the year, with Chad Gallagher getting position for a possible rebound. The Jays would go on to lose 81-69 in the second round.
2012: The referee keeps a close eye on Alabama's Andrew Steele as he plays tight defense against Creighton's Doug McDermott.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: Nevada's Kyle Shiloh, right, pokes the eye of Creighton's Nate Funk while both track a loose ball in the air during the Jays' 77-71 overtime loss.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver shoots against Nevada's Denis Ikovlev.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2007: Creighton's Dane Watts throws his elbows as he protects the ball from Nevada's Dennis Ikovlev (from left), Nick Fazekas and Marcelus Kemp.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Creighton's Nick Porter reacts to the Bluejays' loss to Nevada.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver reacts to a foul called on him during the Jays' 63-61 loss to West Virginia.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton's Johnny Mathies, center, jumps for two but is swatted by West Virginia's Johannes Herber, right.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton fans cheer during a timeout after the Bluejays took a 10-0 lead to open the game against West Virginia.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches from the sidelines as the Bluejays and West Virginia duke it out.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2003: Creighton's Kyle Korver loses the ball after stealing it under the Central Michigan basket. The Jays would go on to lose 79-73.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003: CMU's J.R. Wallace, left, and Tony Bowne, on floor, chase a loose ball with CU's Kyle Korver, No. 25, and Tyler McKinney, No. 24.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches Central Michigan take the lead in the second half.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver, left, tries to get by Illinois' Cory Bradford in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Jays would fall 72-60.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Larry House has layup is blocked by Illinois' Robert Archibald.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Illinois coach Bill Self yells during his squad's game against Creighton.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: CU's Terrell Taylor kicks Cory Bradford's pass.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Terrell Taylor puts up the game-winning shot in double overtime to beat Florida 83-82 in a first-round game of the NCAA Midwest Regional.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Creighton's Brody Deren, left, shoots over Florida's Udonis Haslem.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Florida's Justin Hamilton, left, ties up Creighton's Joe Dabbert in the second half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver celebrates after CU goes into overtime against Florida.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2001: Iowa's Jason Smith and Creighton's Kyle Korver scramble for a loose ball during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 69-56 win over the Jays.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Creighton's Livan Pyfrom throws down the dunk over Iowa's Dean Oliver and Duez Henderson.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Creighton seniors Ben Walker, left, and Ryan Sears leave the court after losing to Iowa.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton's Ben Walker, right, drives against Auburn's Scott Pohlman in the first round. The Jays would go on to fall 72-69.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton's Ryan Sears, left, and Justin Haynes, right, trap Auburn's Scott Pohlman.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton coach Dana Altman tries to get the Bluejays into position to press after they come with three-points of tying the game in the last minutes.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton seniors Donnie Johnson, left, and Matt West, right, watch the seconds tick away on their final game of their careers at Creighton.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Creighton's Corie Brandon, right, leans around Maryland's Danny Miller, left. The Terrapins would win 75-63.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton coach Dana Altman signals jump ball to the officials after his players tied up Maryland.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Rodney Buford drives against Maryland's Laron Profit.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Maryland's Terrell Stokes , left, and Steve Francis, right, right, box in Creighton's Ben Walker.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Members of the Creighton basketball team, including Donnie Johnson, left, Justin Haynes, No. 40, and Alan Huss, No. 34, celebrate during the closing moments of an upset win over Louisville in the first round.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Ben Walker, on ground, reaches for a loose ball between Louisville defenders Cameron Murray, left, and Marques Maybin, right, during the second half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Ryan Sears reaches out to attempt to knock the ball away from Louisville's Marques Maybin.