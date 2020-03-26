Bishop flex

Sophomore Christian Bishop flexes in celebration as the Jays built an insurmountable lead during a blowout win over Butler on Feb. 23 at the CHI Health Center. Bishop is among five Creighton starters who could return next year. The early predictions from many college hoops analysts have CU as a preseason top 5 team.

As is customary at the end of the college basketball season, many of the sport's national scribes have started turning the calendar to next year by releasing their way-too-early top 25 predictions.

Creighton's getting a lot of good pub. We're talking top-5 good.

This isn't exactly a surprise, nor is it a guarantee that the Jays will remain inside the college hoops upper echelon by the time the 2020-21 season begins. A lot can change over a few months.

But CU could return all five starters from a team that tied for first in the Big East and finished No. 7 in the final AP Top 25 (both milestones for the program).

Here's where some of the national writers are ranking the 2020-21 Jays:

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello: No. 2

CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish: No. 3

NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster: No. 4

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman: No. 3

USA Today’s Scott Gleeson: No. 5

Yahoo’s Krysten Peek: No. 4

The highest the Jays have ever been ranked in the AP preseason Top 25 is No. 16 ahead of the 2012-13 campaign.

So even if the hype dips a bit, Creighton appears to be headed into some uncharted territory as it preps for next year. The Jays will begin the season with a major target on their back, but plenty of positive momentum.

CU finished the 2019-20 season with a 24-7 record.

