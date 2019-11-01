Marcus Zegarowski

Creighton sophomore Marcus Zegarowski recorded seven points, six assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes.

Creighton sophomore Christian Bishop led the team with 21 points and junior Ty-Shon Alexander added 17 as the Jays earned an 95-63 victory over Division II McKendree in an exhibition game Friday night at the CHI Health Center.

CU never trailed and led by as many as 37 points, although it did take some time before the Jays were able to create a comfortable cushion.

They used a 12-4 surge to go ahead 40-26 on Shereef Mitchell’s 3-point play late in the first half and carried a 12-point advantage at the break.

Creighton controlled the action in the second half, though, shooting 55.9% from the floor and outscoring McKendree 52-32.

Ten different CU players scored Friday – in addition to Bishop and Alexnader, junior Mitch Ballock (14 points) and senior grad transfer Kelvin Jones (12 points) both finished in double figures. Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski added seven points, six assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes.

Bishop was the headliner, though.

He was responsible for Creighton’s first two buckets of the game, converting a putback on the first trip before finishing a lob with a two-handed dunk and earning a trip to the line. He scored on back-to-back possessions again midway through the second half, guiding in a left-hand runner before converting a 3-point play.

A 3-pointer from Alexander on the next possession stretched CU’s lead to 76-49 with 10 minutes left.

Creighton will return to action Tuesday when it opens the regular season with an 8 p.m. game against Kennesaw State at the CHI Health Center.

