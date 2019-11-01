Creighton sophomore Christian Bishop led the team with 21 points and junior Ty-Shon Alexander added 17 as the Jays earned an 95-63 victory over Division II McKendree in an exhibition game Friday night at the CHI Health Center.
CU never trailed and led by as many as 37 points, although it did take some time before the Jays were able to create a comfortable cushion.
They used a 12-4 surge to go ahead 40-26 on Shereef Mitchell’s 3-point play late in the first half and carried a 12-point advantage at the break.
Creighton controlled the action in the second half, though, shooting 55.9% from the floor and outscoring McKendree 52-32.
Ten different CU players scored Friday – in addition to Bishop and Alexnader, junior Mitch Ballock (14 points) and senior grad transfer Kelvin Jones (12 points) both finished in double figures. Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski added seven points, six assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes.
Bishop was the headliner, though.
He was responsible for Creighton’s first two buckets of the game, converting a putback on the first trip before finishing a lob with a two-handed dunk and earning a trip to the line. He scored on back-to-back possessions again midway through the second half, guiding in a left-hand runner before converting a 3-point play.
A 3-pointer from Alexander on the next possession stretched CU’s lead to 76-49 with 10 minutes left.
Creighton will return to action Tuesday when it opens the regular season with an 8 p.m. game against Kennesaw State at the CHI Health Center.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Close
Creighton's Jalen Windham drives to the basket against McKendree's Bryson Bultman during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives to the basket during an exhibition game against McKendree's Aleksandar Davitkov in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives to the basket during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson takes a shot over McKendree's Jacob Donaldson during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander takes a shot over McKendree's Nate Bethel during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop drives to the basket against McKendree's Luke Hensler during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's head coach Greg McDermott talks with Creighton's Kelvin Jones during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Jett Canfield celebrates his score during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives to the basket during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock executes a no-look pass against McKendree's Luke Hensler and Logan Kohrmann during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell goes in for a breakaway layup during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Jett Canfield takes a three point shot during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones drives to the basket against McKendree's Aleksandar Davitkov and Jacob Donaldson during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones battles McKendree's Luke Hensler under the basket during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell reacts after missing an open layup during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop battles against McKendree's Luke Hensler during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop takes a shot over McKendree's Aleksa Popovic during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Jalen Windham celebrates after scoring against McKendree during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell is welcomed back to the Bluejay bench during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell goes in for a layup against McKendree's Luke Hensler during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones drives to the basket against McKendree during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell goes in for a layup against McKendree's Jacob Donaldson during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Jalen Windham drives to the basket against McKendree's Bryson Bultman during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives to the basket during an exhibition game against McKendree's Aleksandar Davitkov in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives to the basket during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson takes a shot over McKendree's Jacob Donaldson during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander takes a shot over McKendree's Nate Bethel during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop drives to the basket against McKendree's Luke Hensler during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's head coach Greg McDermott talks with Creighton's Kelvin Jones during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Jett Canfield celebrates his score during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives to the basket during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock executes a no-look pass against McKendree's Luke Hensler and Logan Kohrmann during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell goes in for a breakaway layup during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Jett Canfield takes a three point shot during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones drives to the basket against McKendree's Aleksandar Davitkov and Jacob Donaldson during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones battles McKendree's Luke Hensler under the basket during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell reacts after missing an open layup during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop battles against McKendree's Luke Hensler during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop takes a shot over McKendree's Aleksa Popovic during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Jalen Windham celebrates after scoring against McKendree during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell is welcomed back to the Bluejay bench during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell goes in for a layup against McKendree's Luke Hensler during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones drives to the basket against McKendree during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell goes in for a layup against McKendree's Jacob Donaldson during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Meet the 2019-20 Creighton men's basketball team
Ty-Shon Alexander
Ty-Shon Alexander Height/weight: 6-4, 195 Class: Junior Position: Wing Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
The preseason All-Big East honoree emerged last season as Creighton’s best one-on-one bucket-getter, and he hopes an added year of experience will improve his efficiency. He’ll also be looking to make his mark defensively.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mitch Ballock
Mitch Ballock Height/weight: 6-5, 205 Class: Junior Position: Wing Hometown: Eudora, Kansas
He was one of six underclassmen in Division I basketball to make 90 or more 3-pointers and still shoot better than 40%. Ballock led CU in assists as well last year.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christian Bishop
Christian Bishop Height/weight: 6-7, 205 Class: Sophomore Position: Forward Hometown: Lee’s Summit, Missouri
He earned a spot in the rotation midway through the season and started to settle in toward the end, averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks during three NIT games.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jett Canfield
Jett Canfield Height/weight: 5-10, 155 Class: Redshirt freshman Position: Point guard Hometown: Topeka, Kansas
He understands the offense and knows how to make the right play. The walk-on who’s improved considerably during the preseason will be a tone-setter in practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jacob Epperson
Jacob Epperson Height/weight: 6-11, 225 Class: Sophomore Position: Center Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
After rehabbing this offseason from season-ending surgery, Epperson suffered another setback in preseason camp. He broke a bone in his leg. He’ll be out for a while.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Damien Jefferson
Damien Jefferson Height/weight: 6-5, 200 Class: Junior Position: Wing Hometown: East Chicago, Indiana
Jefferson was the team’s second-leading scorer (11.1) and top rebounder (5.8) during nonconference play last year. Then he got hurt. He’ll look to return to form this season.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Antwann Jones
Antwann Jones Height/weight: 6-6, 205 Class: Sophomore Position: Wing Hometown: Orlando, Florida
The Memphis transfer is a former five-star prospect who was intrigued by Creighton’s track record of development, so he joined the CU program. He stuffed the stat sheet in Australia.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kelvin Jones
Kelvin Jones Height/weight: 6-11, 230 Class: Senior Position: Center Hometown: Chihuahua, Mexico
Jones, a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility, could be an X-factor on a team that lacks interior size. He has plenty to learn, but he’s embracing the challenge.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Denzel Mahoney
Denzel Mahoney Height/weight: 6-5, 225 Class: Junior Position: Wing Hometown: Oviedo, Florida
Mahoney, who temporarily left the program last spring, won’t be eligible until December. He’s strong, long and assertive. He’ll provide an important boost at the start of league play.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Davion Mintz
Davion Mintz Height/weight: 6-3, 185 Class: Senior Position: Combo guard Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
An ankle injury tempered Mintz’s enthusiasm after a productive summer, but his athleticism offensively and his effort defensively will make him a valuable asset when he returns.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shereef Mitchell
Shereef Mitchell Height/weight: 6-0, 155 Class: Freshman Position: Point guard Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
The Omaha Burke grad stepped on the CU practice floor with confidence after spending a year in prep school to add strength and improve his jump shot. He’s super quick. And he defends tenaciously.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jordan Scurry
Jordan Scurry Height/weight: 6-2, 200 Class: Senior Position: Wing Hometown: Dedham, Massachusetts.
Scurry played in just 12 games last year, but he consistently uplifts and inspires his teammates in practice. He’s been awarded with a scholarship the last two seasons because of that.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jalen Windham
Jalen Windham Height/weight: 6-5, 180 Class: Freshman Position: Wing Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana
He averaged 17.9 points per game as a senior in the highest level of Indiana high school basketball. He’s brought that scorer’s mentality to Creighton. Watch out when he gets hot.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marcus Zegarowski
Marcus Zegarowski Height/weight: 6-2, 180 Class: Sophomore Position: Point guard Hometown: Hamilton, Massachusetts
Zegarowski underwent hip surgery over the offseason, correcting an injury that he dealt with all year. He played with a broken finger, too. And still, he led the league in 3-point shooting (42.6%).
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nic Zeil
Nic Zeil Height/weight: 6-8, 210 Class: Freshman Position: Forward Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
His presence in practice will prove vital this season as the Jays try to rapidly groom their inexperienced big men. Zeil, a walk-on, seems to have blended in right away.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.