Check out the men's basketball Big East Tournament schedule. Games are start Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

* * *

Schedule

First round Wednesday: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 St. John's, 6 p.m.; No. 7 Xavier vs. No. 10 DePaul, 8:30.

Quarterfinals Thursday: No. 1 Creighton vs. GU-SJU winner, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Providence vs. No. 5 Butler, 1:30 p.m.; No. 2 Villanova vs. XU-DPU winner, 6; No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Marquette, 8:30.

Semifinals Friday: CU-XU/SJU winner vs. PC-BU winner, 5:30 p.m.; VU-XU/DPU winner vs. SHU-MU winner, 8.

Final Saturday: 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

